Sweet & Sassy, a salon, spa and retail store in Southlake, is hosting its fifth annual Winter Glam Camp for 3- to 12-year-olds from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30.

Nail polish waits to be used at salon and spa Sweet & Sassy, 1081 E. Southlake Blvd., on Dec. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ella Simons, left chair, Ella Campbell, center, and Charlotte Callahan, right chair, at the Winter Glam Camp at Sweet & Sassy on Dec. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

High schooler Lindsey Camario does a young girl’s hair at the Winter Glam Camp on Dec. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Teenager Abby Zerger paints a girl’s nails at the Winter Glam Camp at Sweet & Sassy, 1081 E. Southlake Blvd, on Dec. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Abby Zerger does a girl’s nails at the Winter Glam Camp. The camp costs $45 per day and runs through Dec. 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Winter Glam Camp in Southlake uses different themes for all 10 days. The themes range from Rudolph to Grinch to Frozen. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ella Campbell, left, helps Charlotte Callahan, right, with her hair. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Winter Glam Camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 20-30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A schedule of the day sits on at table at Sweet & Sassy, 1081 E. Southlake Blvd. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sweet & Sassy, 1081 E. Southlake Blvd, serves as a salon, retail store and celebration space. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Winter Glam Camp kicked off with the Decorations, Ribbons and Bows theme on Dec. 20 and will close with the New Year Facials theme on Dec. 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pam Armold, the project and process manager at Sweet & Sassy, plans all events at the store and also trains newly hired employees at other locations. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The camp looks to “provide a place for moms to bring their kiddos to when there’s no school” and to “create that community and build that relationship with customers,” Pam Armold, the project and process manager at Sweet & Sassy, said.

The salon, 1081 E. Southlake Blvd., hires 30 high schoolers from surrounding schools to facilitate the camp. The camp costs $45 per day and each day has a different theme ranging from Enchanted Christmas to Grinch to Sparkling New Year.

“It is a service for the moms in the area and families in the area and to create that lifelong customer partnership,” Armold said.

