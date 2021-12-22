December 22, 2021 (Fort Worth, TX) – Dust off your dancing boots and put on your hat to kick off the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Join the Junior League of Fort Worth (JLFW) for its annual Grand Entry Gala to be held once again “on the dirt” at the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Celebrate Fort Worth’s western heritage with an evening of fun and fundraising featuring a silent auction, dinner, dancing, and live music by Country Music Academy Award winning entertainers Maddie and Tae. The event will also showcase and acknowledge the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s annual Stock Show Art Contest winners during a scholarship presentation and auction of their art.

“The Junior League of Fort Worth celebrates the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo with Grand Entry Gala. Guests will enjoy a night of cocktails and community support to kickoff rodeo season!” said Elizabeth Knuckley, President of JLFW.

This year, the JLFW will recognize Debbie and Albon Head as the Honorary Chairs of Grand Entry Gala. Mr. and Mrs. Head have a long history of service and philanthropy in the Fort Worth community and their involvement and support of many causes including the annual Stock Show Art Contest.

This event helps enable the Junior League of Fort Worth to give back to the local community. In 2021-2022, JLFW will provide over $750,000 in grants and sponsorships to the community.

Gala sponsorships are now available at www.GrandEntryGala.com. Contact the Junior League of Fort Worth at 817.332.7500 for any additional information.

About Maddie and Tae

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and more. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com

About the Junior League of Fort Worth

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.