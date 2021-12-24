Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate gathered for a July press conference to update Texans on their work in Washington, D.C., to advocate for federal voting rights protections. Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune



Texas politics were very much in the national spotlight in 2021, and national politics played a huge role in Texas. Much carried over from 2020 — including the coronavirus pandemic that touched every part of Texans’ lives, and many Republicans’ refusal to accept Donald Trump’s loss during the November 2020 presidential election.

Many Texans were arrested and accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Republican Texas politicians played roles in casting baseless doubts about election results that preceded the rioting and violence that erupted.

The state Legislature convened in January. Over the course of the regular session and three subsequent special sessions, legislators passed laws restricting Texans’ ability to vote, creating new political districts that ignored demographic trends and curtailing access to abortion.

In February, a bitter winter storm brought nearly the entire state to its knees as the state’s main energy grid failed, leaving millions without power or water and costing billions of dollars.

As the end of the year approached, the 2022 election cycle heated up. Abbott saw well-known primary challengers rise on his right, and Democratic former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke announced his own run.

Through it all, photographers from The Texas Tribune and wire services were there. Here is some of their work.

Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress. Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz joined other Texas officials in voting in favor of objecting to the certification of the presidential election results. Credit: Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA and Stephanie Keith/REUTERS



Pro-Trump protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol building on Jan 6, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas



Pro-trump protestors gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 election results on Jan 6, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas



Trump supporters gathered at the Texas Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Newly-elected House Speaker Dade Phelan greets Gov. Greg Abbott before speaking to the Texas House during opening ceremonies as the 2021 Texas Legislature gets down to work in Austin on Jan. 12, 2021. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool



State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, and others say the Pledge of Allegiance as the 2021 Legislative Session opens in Austin on Jan. 12, 2021. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool



Allen West, then chair of the Texas GOP, posed in front of the Capitol on Jan. 12 with members of a group describing themselves as the “Texas Militia.” Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Snow covered the state Capitol grounds during the winter storm on Feb. 16. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at a Feb. 13 press conference about Texas’ emergency response to an unprecedented winter storm. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



The silhouette of a young unaccompanied migrant boy as he looks through the fence during the one hour the kids get to play outside at the CBP migrant processing center in El Paso on March 25, 2021. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune



Governor Greg Abbott addresses the media about border security at a press conference at Anzalduas Park. Mission, TX. March 9, 2021. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune



From left: Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP; Anthony Collier, student body president at the University of Texas School of Law; and state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, attended a March 29 press conference about the University of Texas’ school song, “The Eyes of Texas,” at the state Capitol. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune



A visitor of the House gallery listens to legislators speak during a debate on an abortion bill being considered on the House floor on May 5, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Tori Baltierra of the singing group “Tiara Girls” sings the old hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ while rose petals rain down around her in a protest against voter suppression at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Youth activists dropped more than 200,000 rose petals in the Capitol rotunda in April to protest against what they described as “extremist voter suppression legislation.” Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer Squad waved a flag during a stunt with her teammates on the steps of the state Capitol at an April rally protesting anti-trans legislation. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune



From left: Josh Upchurch, Shelby Martin and Hailee Roberts campaigned for Proposition A in Lubbock on May 1. The proposition, which passed, outlawed abortion within city limits and declared Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune



A visitor in the Texas House gallery listened to legislators speak May 5 during a debate on an abortion bill. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



Rep. Rafael M. Anchia, D-Dallas, speaks with his colleague Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood on the house floor on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, is surrounded by fellow Democrats after testifying against a proposed anti-abortion bill on the House Floor on May 5, 2021. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



Protesters held signs in opposition to Senate Bill 7 at a rally at the state Capitol on May 8. Critics of the bill said it suppresses voting rights. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune



Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with lawmakers on the House floor on May 23. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune



Hundreds of people gathered for the Austin Rally for Palestine at the State Capitol in Austin on May 23, 2021. Credit: Montinique Monroe for the Texas



Pro-choice demonstrators against Senate Bill 8 were met with counter-protestors outside the Texas Capitol on May 29, 2021. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune



State Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, spoke at a May 30 press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Austin after Democrats broke quorum in opposition to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping GOP voting restrictions bill. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



At least 50 House Democrats in Texas fled the state to Dulles International Airport potentially stopping Republicans to take up new voting restrictions and other GOP priorities on July 12, 2021. Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune



Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate gather for a joint press event to update Texans on their work in Washington, D.C., to advocate for federal voting rights protections at the Washington Plaza Hotel on July 14, 2021. Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune



House members praised House Speaker Dade Phelan on Sine Die. May 31, 2021. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



Legislators watch as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott share updates on their plan for Texas to build its own border wall at a press conference at the Texas Capitol on June 16, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush spoke to reporters at a June 2 event after announcing his candidacy for Texas attorney general. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune



Former Democratic Presidential Candidate, Beto O’Rourke, speaks at the ‘For the People Rally,’ a rally in support of the expansion of voting rights, at the south steps of the Capitol on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune



Protesters hold signs in opposition of SB 7 while participating in a rally at the state capitol on May 8, 2021. Critics of the bill claim that the bill suppresses voting rights by limiting and changing rules of state voting procedure. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune



Democrat Beto O’Rourke joined a “For the People” rally in support of voting rights on the south steps of the state Capitol on June 20. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Bubba Saulsbury took a selfie during a June 30 border wall tour during which former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott discussed President Joe Biden’s changes to Trump-era immigration policies. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune



State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, spoke at a press conference at the Texas Capitol on July 8, opening day of this year’s first special legislative session. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, holds a sign that reads, “Here we are still on the job for the people,” on the House floor on July 14, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, sits on the House floor on July 14, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston, waits with other House Republicans before a briefing on 13th check legislation at the Texas Capitol on July 14, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



From left: Rep. Royce West, D-Dallas, walks with Rep. John Whitmire, D-Houston, and Texas clergy at a Prayer and Justice march held at the Texas Capitol on July 15, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke during a July 16 press conference in Alexandria, Virginia, with the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



State Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, was recovering from serious illness over the summer while his Democratic colleagues were in Washington, D.C. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune



Rep. John Whitmire, D-Houston, puts a mask on at a press conference held by members of the Senate Democratic Caucus regarding Democrats breaking quorum and voting legislature at the Texas Capitol on July 21, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



The Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in the nation’s capital host a press conference alongside Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and grassroots organizers at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on Friday, August 6, 2021. Friday is both the anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act, and the last day of the special session of the Texas Legislature. Credit: Shuran Huang



Susan Wright hugged Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder at Wright’s election night watch party in Arlington on July 27. Wright lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, who replaced her late husband, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, in Congress. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston, checked her notebook Sept. 21 before a call in her office in Washington. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



Thousands of participants marched with signs during the Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Oct. 2. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune



Protestors stood at the front steps of the Capitol in opposition to SB 8 on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune



People hold signs and clap during the Womenís March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands of people attended the rally in support of womenís reproductive health and access to safe abortions. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune



Hyunja Norman, at the Korean Community Center in Spring Branch on Oct. 21, sought to improve representation for the Korean community in Houston through voting, education and raising awareness. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune



John Scott speaks to a reporter during an interview inside his office at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Austin, TX. Scott was appointed last week by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his appointment has been criticized by some after Scott’s role in representing the Trump administration in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results. Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune



A map of Tarrant County shows the voting age population of Hispanics. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune



Frank Ramirez, Democratic nominee for House District 118, at an event at campaign headquarters on Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune



John Lujan speaks to people at his watch party on Nov. 2, 2021. Lujan won the election for State representative of district 118. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune



Anti-abortion activists clashed with abortion-rights activists Nov. 1 outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes, author of the bill, speaks to a television news crew outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



People dressed as Handmaids stand outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke attended a rally Nov. 17 in downtown McAllen. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune



The pavilion of the American Airlines Center in Dallas was adorned with flags supporting Donald Trump on Dec. 19 as the former president and Bill O’Reilly hosted their “History Tour.” Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

