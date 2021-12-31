People line up in cars to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a federally run mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 26. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



For Texans, 2021 will be remembered for the ongoing pandemic that continued to kill thousands and the brutal February winter storm that paralyzed the state and killed hundreds. Many will also look back at laws passed by the Texas Legislature that thrust the state, again and again, into national debates about voting rights and abortion access.

Through it all, Texas Tribune photographers captured the moments, both sweeping and intimate, that tell the story of our time.

First: Long lines of people waited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Fair Park, where Dallas County opened its first “mega” vaccination site. Next: Cameron County residents wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru distribution site in Los Fresnos on Jan. 22. Last: Beverly Mills, a teacher at Anderson Elementary School, speaks to pharmacist Ilana Druker before getting vaccinated at Houston Independent School District’s Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on Jan. 9. Credit: Shelby Tauber, Eddie Gaspar and May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune



Heavy snowfall in Austin on Feb. 15. A series of winter weather events caused statewide power outages and led to hundreds of deaths. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



First: Logan Roerig skids their bike through the snow in Austin on Feb. 15. Last: Megan Linden sits in her car to warm up and charge her phone in East Austin on Feb. 17. Credit: Evan L’Roy and Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



First: Food pantry manager Farrah Rivera maps out routes to resident rooms at the Rebekah Baines Johnson Center in Austin on Feb. 17. Last: Nicole Colato, 12, holds her sibling Christian Colato, 8, at Gallery Furniture in Houston, which opened to the public as a warming center on Feb. 16. The snowfall on Feb. 15 continued to cause problems in Houston as well as other parts of Texas. Credit: Montinique Monroe and May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune



Amanda Zhang, right, attends a rally at Discovery Green on March 20 in Houston. People gathered for the Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally after a man killed eight, including six Asians, in a mass shooting at three Atlanta spas. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune



First: Flowers lay atop a sign at Discovery Green on March 20. Last: Hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate against racism during the Stop Asian Hate Rally and Vigil at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on April 17. Credit: May-Ying Lam and Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune



First: Marvin Scott III’s mother LaSandra Scott prays at the end of a demonstration outside of the Collin County Jail on March 26. Last: Melinda Whittemore participates in the March 26 demonstration. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Rosa Ramos has her sugar levels checked by a health worker at the Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Uvalde on April 1. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune



First: In Humble, Marie Sanders looks out the window in a family visitation room at Focused Care at Humble on April 1. Next: Executive director of operations Jeannie Dupree hugs her grandmother, Pauline, at Focused Care at Brenham, a nursing home that experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 infections after the winter storm in Texas. Last: Rosa Ramos and Rebecca Pargas watch television while drinking coffee at the Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 1. Credit: Mark Felix, Annie Mulligan, and Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for The Texas Tribune



Brenda Ramos visits the grave of her son, Michael Ramos, at Assumption Cemetery in Austin on April 19. Michael Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor last year. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune



First: Joshua Martin, 17, leans forward from his wheelchair as he watches his mother, Teddi Martin, receive a COVID-19 vaccine by a registered nurse at a vaccine site hosted by McKinney ISD and the McKinney Fire Department on May 20. Last: Israel Cheathem, 5, bottom left, waits in line with his sisters Zoey Cheathem, 14, right, and Trinity Cheathem, 15, so the teenagers could receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the McKinney ISD vaccination site. Credit: Ben Torres for the Texas Tribune



People protest against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all hospital employees outside Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown on June 7. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune



Early in the summer, after coronavirus vaccines became widely available, Texans took tentative steps toward returning to normalcy. First: The Saddle Sores play at the White Horse in Austin on June 9. Last: Carolina Rascon, Sarahi Diaz and Suzanne Oviedo gather on the Discovery Green social distancing circles in Downtown Houston. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune



First: In Mercedes, Rene Gonzales dances with his partner at the Mercedes Flea Market on June 13. Last: Marta Linares, left, and her family watch a movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. They have been coming to the theater once a month for the past 15 years. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune



First: Fireworks conclude the I Am Juneteenth festival at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth on June 19. Last: Fireworks surprised some children during the conclusion of the I Am Juneteenth festival. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Children in El Paso look through the border wall to their family in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on June 19. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune



From left: Central Texas Food Bank volunteers Melanie Engerski, Annette Baker and Laura Dennis load boxes of food into an individual’s car at a distribution event for people facing increasing food insecurity at the Travis County Expo Center on July 1. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



A man gazes up at a stained glass window in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church while exiting the church with other asylum-seekers in Mission on Aug. 3. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune



Judith Anderson-Bruess at her home in Newark, Delaware, on Aug. 11. Texas’ controversial new social studies law prompted McKinney school officials to cancel its Youth and Government class, which Anderson-Bruess taught until she retired. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



Patients receive COVID-19 antibody infusions at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Aug. 19. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



First: Registered Nurse Lori Kelley dons an N95 mask and other personal protective equipment before entering the room of a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton on Aug. 3. Last: A nurse at the Clifton hospital dons full personal protective equipment before entering the room of a COVID-19 patient. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Tristeza Ordex is an activist in Tarrant County voicing her concern over the proposed redistricting of Senate District 10, with the new version of the district reaching into more conservative Parker and Johnson counties. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Tomas Garcia looks out of his home in Houston on Sept. 8, 2021. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune



James Whitfield, 43, principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, who has been placed on leave by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District after being accused of teaching critical race theory at his high school. Photographed at his home in Hurst, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Credit: Ben Torres for the Texas Tribune



First: Tomas Garcia looks out of his home in Houston on Sept. 8. As the pandemic took a toll on both his physical and mental health, he decided to leave teaching after contracting COVID-19. Last: James Whitfield, 43, principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, was placed on leave by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District after being accused of teaching critical race theory at his high school. He ultimately resigned but remains on paid administrative leave until 2023. Credit: Justin Rex and Ben Torres for the Texas Tribune



Billy Smith, 61, lived at a homeless encampment under Interstate 35 near the Austin Police Department headquarters for a year until it was cleared in September. A new statewide law banned camping in public places, and Austin voters approved a May ballot measure reinstating a camping ban that the City Council had nixed two years earlier. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune



Migrants cross the Rio Grande between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 16. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune



Migrants crossing the Rio Grande between Del Rio and Cuidad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 16 bring supplies such as food, water and clothing back to a temporary migrant camp under the international bride. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune



The University of Texas at Austin holds its commencement for the class of 2020 on Sept. 17. The ceremony had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune



Chiara Sunshine Beaumont was taught Karankawa traditions by her mother, who took her to powwows and didn’t allow her to cut her hair until she was 15. Beaumont is shown in ceremonial attire at the Circle Acres Nature Preserve in Austin. Karankawa is the name of a people who, for several centuries, controlled a more than 300-mile stretch of the Gulf Coast shore from approximately present-day Galveston Bay south to Corpus Christi Bay. After finding one another through social media and the internet, a group of Indigenous people who call themselves Karankawa Kadla have come together just as an oil company is moving to expand its facility on a patch of coastal land in an area where their ancestors lived. Credit: Liz Moskowitz for The Texas Tribune



Maria Bottazzi and Peter Hotez in the Tropical Medicine Lab in the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development in Houston on Oct. 5. The pair would like a U.S. distributor for their Texas-born COVID-19 vaccine that’s cheap, easy to make and in demand overseas, but until it can break into the U.S. market, they have focused efforts abroad to inoculate those in countries where COVID-19 variants surface more quickly. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune



A vendor sells lit up balloons at the Dia de Los Muertos parade at Dallas City Hall in Dallas on Oct. 30. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Performers at the Día de Los Muertos parade in Dallas on Oct. 30. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Nurses point out how they avoided a mosquito bite to 10-year-old Miranda Morales after she received her first dose of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston on Nov. 3. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune



Reverend Erika Forbes had two abortions, once when she was 14 and once when she was 18, despite taking birth control. “The reality is if Senate Bill 8 were in effect whenever I had my abortions, my life would have been decimated. I would never had gone on to college, I wouldn’t have gotten my master’s, I wouldn’t be the minister I am now.” Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Susana Garcia, left, embraces her sister, Martha Garcia, on Nov. 8 near the Paso del Norte International Port of Entry in El Paso after not seeing her for nearly two years. In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. had closed land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers —and reopened them after 19 months to Mexican nationals who can present proof of vaccination. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune



First: Customs and Border Protection agents check documents on the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in El Paso on the first day that land borders with Mexico reopened after 19 months. Next: A woman commutes across the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Laredo on Nov. 9. Last: Families are turned away from making their asylum claims at the Paso del Norte International Bridge after the Biden administration announced it would stop metering families at ports of entry. Credit: Justin Hamel and Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune



First: Maddox Cozart, 12, plays at a park in Temple on Dec. 8. Maddox was placed in in-school suspension over his hairstyle earlier this year. Last: Tambra Morrison with her three children at Red Bird Park in Duncanville in August. After a life-threatening experience following the birth of her youngest child, Morrison saw the need for Texas to expand postpartum care for mothers. A new state law to extend Medicaid coverage went into effect Sept. 1., but some say it doesn’t go far enough. Credit: Montinique Monroe and Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune



Spectators look at balloons and confetti as they enjoy the McAllen Holiday Parade in McAllen on Dec. 4. Credit: Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune

