Jan. 3, 2022 – FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Fort Worth-based musicians are invited to apply now to become part of Amplify 817, the Fort Worth Public Library’s music-streaming platform that aims to support local musicians and highlight the diverse sounds of the city.

Artists who are accepted are paid up front for use of an album of their music on Amplify817.org for three years. Musicians are featured on individual artists’ pages that help tell their stories, and are supported through social media and in-person concerts and events. For the community, Amplify 817 offers a place to easily discover local music. Anyone can stream the music for free; Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may also download their favorite songs to their personal devices.

In the two years since its launch, Amplify 817 has grown to include more than 50 local bands and solo musicians, representing a variety of styles and genres.

Applying is easy. Visit Amplify817.org and click on the “Submit” tab at the top to fill out an online form. The process includes uploading four representative tracks recorded within the last five years. Applicants will be screened by a jury comprising curators who know the Fort Worth music scene.

For this round of applications, submissions will be accepted through Jan. 31. For additional instructions to apply, watch a brief video here.

Amplify 817 is maintained by the Fort Worth Public Library in cooperation with Hear Fort Worth and support from the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation.

The Fort Worth Public Library is committed to building a community of learners, dreamers and doers. The Library strives to provide spaces for learning, self-discovery, shared experiences and personal growth. The Library operates as a department of the City of Fort Worth serving residents and visitors at 15 different locations around Fort Worth, Texas and through numerous community partnerships.



The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity created to provide access for private capital to enhance the City of Fort Worth’s delivery of library services for the benefit of the community. Contributions from Library Foundation donors ensure that these programs and services remain free to all the residents of Fort Worth.



Visit Fort Worth is the official destination marketing organization of the 13th-largest city in the United States, dedicated to promoting Fort Worth as a premier business and leisure destination with thriving centers of creativity, culture and commerce. Visit Fort Worth is the parent organization of The Fort Worth Herd, the Fort Worth Film Commission, Fort Worth Sports Commission and music initiative Hear Fort Worth.