Fort Worth, TX (December 28, 2021) — America has Hamilton-mania! Its crafty lyrics, hip-hop tunes, and bold story have rejuvenated interest in the real lives and true histories that Hamilton: An American Musical puts center stage. On Monday, January 10 at 7 PM, join the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for an evening with Dr. Richard Bell, Professor of History at the University of Maryland, to discover what the musical gets right and gets wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States.

Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History coincides with the debut of Hamilton at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth from January 18 – February 6. The lecture is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. VIP package tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. The VIP package includes complimentary beverages and an opportunity to chat with Dr. Bell prior to receiving advanced seating for the lecture.

EVENING SCHEDULE

5:45 PM: VIP reception begins

6:45 PM: Doors open

7:00 PM: Lecture begins

8:00 PM: Event ends

This lecture will be the first event in the Museum’s Lecture Series since March 2020.

“We are so excited to re-introduce our lecture series to Fort Worth,” said Dr. Douglas Roberts, the Museum’s Chief Public Engagement Officer. “I know our community – myself included – will enjoy learning from Dr. Bell about the history behind Hamilton as the first of a four-part Lecture Series this spring.”

To learn more about upcoming lectures and register for Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History, visit www.fwmuseum.org/lecture-series.

About Richard Bell, Ph.D.

Richard Bell, Ph.D. is a Professor of History at the University of Maryland. Dr. Bell received a B.A. from the University of Cambridge and a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He joined the Department of History at the University of Maryland in 2006. Dr. Bell has published more than a dozen articles and chapters as well as three books. He is presently an Andrew Carnegie Fellow (2021-2023) and lives in University Park, Maryland, with his wife and two daughters.



About the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Museum was established in 1941, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute. Anchored by its rich collections, the Museum is dedicated to lifelong learning. It engages guests through creative, vibrant programs and exhibits interpreting science and the history of Texas and the Southwest. For more information, visit www.fortworthmuseum.org.