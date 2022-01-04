Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

In this episode, we literally flip the script and put our host in the hot seat. Marco Johnson, our very first guest on the show, serves as guest host as we interview our very own host Cameron Cushman about his work to build the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fort Worth. He talks about his work in the George W. Bush Administration, his time at the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City and about his failed startup, My Groom Room. And about that time he met Bono too.