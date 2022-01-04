The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is excited to announce that it will be expanding its days of operation beginning in January 2022. From January 14 – February 5, the Museum will be open seven days a week. The extended operating hours align with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo beginning on January 14. After February 5, the Museum will be open five days a week.

Hours of Operation from January 14, 2022 – February 5, 2022:

Monday – Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: Noon – 5 PM

Hours of Operation beginning February 6, 2022:

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: Noon – 5 PM

The Museum closed its doors for several months in 2020 and 2021 in response to guidance from local, state, and federal health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community. On June 25, 2021, the Museum reopened to the public at a limited schedule, Friday – Sunday.

“We are dedicated to lifelong learning as our Mission and are thrilled to return to more days open!” said Kippen de Alba Chu, interim President at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. “We invite you, our beloved community, to rediscover the Museum through our creative, vibrant programs and exhibits interpreting science and the history of Texas and the Southwest.”

To learn more, visit fwmuseum.org.