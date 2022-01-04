The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved on Tuesday an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County. All outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents.

A violation of the Court Order prohibiting outdoor burning is a class C Misdemeanor and can be fined up to $500.

For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, go to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s webpage and scroll down to the Outdoor Burning icon.

“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois. “For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to be safe.”