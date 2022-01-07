The last day to pay 2021 property taxes to avoid penalty and interest is Jan. 31.

“All eight of the Tarrant County Tax Office locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. C.S.T. to assist taxpayers with their property tax payments; however, we encourage taxpayers to pay online whenever possible to avoid the crowds and possible Covid exposure,” said Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. “As online systems become heavily used in the last hours of the day, we recommend you start the online process earlier in the month to avoid complications and not waiting until January 31.

Property taxes can be paid online at https://taxonline.tarrantcounty.com/etax/webui/ProfileLogin.aspx.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover is accepted for online payments and in person at all branch locations. A convenience fee* will be added to debit and credit card payments.

Online eCheck payments can be made with no convenience fee.

Pay-by-phone* is available 24/7 at 817-884-1110.

Payments made by mail are posted according to the USPS postmark date. Ensure that your payment is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by Jan. 31 to avoid penalty and interest.

Online and phone payments must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Jan. 31. Incomplete and pending payments completed after midnight C.S.T. will be posted accordingly and accrue late fees.



The Tarrant County Tax Office Customer Service Center is available at 817-884-1100 to assist citizens with property tax and motor vehicle questions. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. C.S.T.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us with your questions,” Burgess said. “The Tarrant County Tax Office encourages citizens who cannot pay in full to make partial payments. Partial payments will be applied and only the remaining balance will be subject to penalties rather than the full original amount due.”

Due to a high call volume, taxpayers may experience a delay speaking with a customer service representative over the phone. An alternate method of contact for taxpayers is email to taxoffice@tarrantcounty.com. Please allow a 48-hour response time for emails.

Visit the Tarrant County Tax Office website at http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/tax.html or call the Customer Service Center at 817-884-1100 if you need additional assistance or branch locations.

Convenience fees are charged by the credit card service company for all debit and credit transactions.