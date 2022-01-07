A statement recently mailed regarding mineral accounts has caused confusion among some Tarrant County taxpayers.

“In November, the tax office received a supplemental file from Tarrant Appraisal District for mineral accounts after the initial statements were mailed by the tax office,” said Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess. “The supplemental file included value decreases on many mineral accounts. As a result, taxpayers with mineral account(s) received a second statement in December reflecting a different amount due.”

All Tarrant County property and mineral tax accounts are created and maintained by TAD. The tax office relies on account information from TAD to generate and mail statements. This is an annual process required by the Texas Tax Code.

Some accounts changed to a zero amount due. Statements are not usually mailed for accounts with a zero balance or a balance due up to $1.00 so this statement may be the first one some taxpayers have received.

“The notice explaining the reason for the second statement that was mailed in December was unfortunately omitted from the statement envelope by the printer,” Burgess said. “We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.”

Here’s what to do:

Please refer to the December statement to determine the amount due.

If you received a second statement with an amount due, please remit payment.

No action is necessary if you received a second statement with a zero amount.

If you have already made a payment from the first statement, no action is necessary. A refund will automatically be mailed to you.

Visit the Tarrant County Tax Office website at http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/tax.html for more information. Call our Customer Service Contact Center at 817-884-1100 if you need additional assistance. Due to a high call volume, taxpayers may experience a delay in speaking with a customer service representative over the phone. Taxpayers may email us at taxoffice@tarrantcounty.com. Please allow a 48-hour response time for emails.