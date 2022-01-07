Health care worker Carlos Perales prepares to test a sample for COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2022. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Patrick about the pandemic and Ted Cruz taking heat from conservatives over his comments about the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.