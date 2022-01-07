(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Patrick about the pandemic and Ted Cruz taking heat from conservatives over his comments about the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Related
The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More by The Texas Tribune