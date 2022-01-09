By Angel Carter

Truth be told, my husband initially purchased our home here in southeast Arlington because of the home’s layout and design. That was back in 1980, and there were only three homes in our neighborhood. Our home and two others were the show homes for the home building company. Back then, southeast Arlington was still out in the county. State Highway 360 was just a two-lane road.

Fields once covered in grass and wildflowers are now neighborhoods full of homes. Our neighborhood of Webb Britton Estates is now over 600 homes. Webb Britton is part of the larger Webb Community that was part of the humble beginnings for this area.

The history of the Webb Community goes back to the early 1880s when Daniel Zuefeldt opened a general store. By about 1897, there was a Baptist church, Methodist church and a post office. By 1935, the Webb Community had 92 voters. Back then there was a single school with three teachers and 105 students. There were also two stores, as well as a cotton gin. Now there’s Interstate 20 just to the north of the Webb Community and State Highway 360 to the west with many businesses, homes and places of worship.

Arlington was listed as one of the most diverse cities in the United States by WalletHub in 2021. Taking into consideration cultural, economic, household, religious and socioeconomic diversity, Arlington ranked eighth behind Houston at No. 1 and Dallas at No. 4. When we talk about the U.S. being a melting pot, not many places exemplify that more than Arlington and here in our own little community in southeast Arlington. The diversity is part of what I love most.

I recently chatted with Pastor Debra Crumpton about the diversity of our church at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. I travel a bit and like to attend local places of worship when I’m not at home. I am accustomed to attending services not as diverse as ours when I’m visiting other places. Recently, I have taken the opportunity to visit other local houses of worship here in Arlington, Grand Prairie and Mansfield. While some churches were more diverse than others, none compared to my home church of St. Andrews right here within walking distance of our home.

It’s a great experience living here and experiencing various and different diversities on all levels as part of our everyday lives. We have Damian’s Cajun Soul Food next door to St. Andrews United Methodist Church. We have sushi at our neighborhood Kroger, several choices of Mexican restaurants, gyros just down the road and fine dining a few minutes away, with Mercury Chophouse owned by our mayor, Jim Ross, and so much more!

Location, location, location. It’s the first rule of most any decision to buy a home or run a business. It’s also important if your job requires travel, or if family lives far away. From here it takes about 15 hours to drive to Milwaukee, 20 hours to Palm Springs and 18 hours to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where my grandchildren reside. We’re minutes away from DFW Airport with direct flights throughout the United States and the world. We are centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and minutes away from either city. Yet at the edge of my neighborhood are two plots of land where cows and donkeys can still be seen grazing.

Time in nature is important. Located in southeast Arlington and southwest Grand Prairie is Fish Creek Linear Trail, a paved path along eight miles of Fish Creek. From beavers to raccoons and birds to opossums and lizards to squirrels and butterflies to fish, all sorts of wildlife call this area home. Cravens Park at one side and Fish Creek Neighborhood Park almost in the middle near the Arlington and Grand Prairie line and all the way to a neighborhood over behind Walmart on I-20, Fish Creek Linear Trail is a paved path that many use to exercise by walking, running and biking and others use to get from one place to the other like the students at Bowie High School and Barnett Middle School.

Angel Carter has lived in Webb Britton Estates in southeast Arlington for more than 40 years. Carter is a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran. Since 2019, she has organized cleanups along the Fish Creek Linear Trail. The next one is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29.

To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

