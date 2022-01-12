FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a 501(c) 7 organization along with the NAACP Fort Worth/Tarrant County Branch, both nonpartisan organizations will host a public forum, “Boards/Commissions: Are You Ready to Serve? Appointing Black Women to Leadership.” This forum will provide interested constituents with information on how to obtain an appointment to a board or commission. The forum will be held Saturday, January 22nd from 10:00AM – 12:00PM, hosted virtually via Zoom webinar and streamed live on the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public. To register go to: https://bit.ly/ReadyToServeForum. To watch live go to: https://www.facebook.com/fwadst.

This informative forum will educate women on the process to run for office or to seek positions on city/county boards or commissions. The program will be moderated by Laura Harris (NBC 5 Reporter/Anchor) and will feature the following accomplished professionals as panelists: Leah King (President/CEO United Way of Tarrant County), Dr. Michael Evans (Mayor City of Mansfield, TX), Gyna M. Bivens (Mayor Pro Tem City of Fort Worth, TX), Racquel Bell (Deputy Mayor Pro Tem City of Forest Hill, TX), Roderick Miles, Jr. (Executive Administrator of Programs & Outreach Office of Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks), Ebony Rose (TCU Senior Learning & Development Consultant) and Tracy Scott (Founder & President Black Women’s PAC).

As we continue to transition from a world-wide pandemic and resurgence of racial unrest in this county, this forum will provide an opportunity for experienced elected professionals to share the necessary steps to be appointed to boards or commissions, to a diverse, largely African-American audience of women.

About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to

promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved;

educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 300,000 initiated members and more than 1000 chapters worldwide.

Since the 1938, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has presented timely programs in Fort Worth that have focused on one or more of our National Five Point Programmatic Thrusts including: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness & Involvement, Physical & Mental Health, and Political Awareness & Involvement.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a 501(c)(7) nonpartisan organization.

About NAACP Tarrant County Branch

Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Its mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch was chartered in 1934.