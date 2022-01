We are expanding our days of operation! During the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo from January 14 – February 5, the Museum will be open seven days a week. After February 5, the Museum will be open five days a week.



Hours of Operation from January 14, 2022 – February 5, 2022:

Monday – Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: Noon – 5 PM

Hours of Operation beginning February 6, 2022:

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: Noon – 5 PM