Today, Chancellor Michael R. Williams and Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr., issued the following joint statement to affirm the vision and announce the next evolution in the advancement of the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine:

“Together, the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC) and Texas Christian University (TCU) have established one of the most innovative allopathic (MD) medical schools in the country. The new School of Medicine, made possible by the collaboration of two Fort Worth universities, is a true victory for our community.

Today, Fort Worth has two excellent schools training future physicians (DO and MD) and is contributing to a rapidly growing health care environment that is attracting new and established life sciences initiatives and professionals to the region.

The first collaborative program of its kind in Texas, together we brought to life the dream of an innovative MD school for our community. Without the support, vision, leadership, and commitment of HSC and TCU, the school would not have been established.

As the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine continues to grow and evolve, so do the needs of our region and state. To that end, the medical school will continue its evolution and success solely as the TCU School of Medicine with TCU as the degree-granting university.

We gratefully acknowledge our collaboration and the support of our philanthropic, business, and elected leader partners. Both HSC and TCU remain committed to ensuring that students receive the best medical education possible and that the resources of both universities are strategically deployed to improve health care outcomes for the people of North Texas and beyond.”

————————————

In 2015, the UNT Health Science Center and Texas Christian University launched a unique collaborative public-private partnership, establishing a new allopathic (M.D.) school to benefit the people of Fort Worth, the state of Texas and beyond. With the support of community leaders and citizens, the School of Medicine today stands as a transformative medical education model for inspiring Empathetic Scholars®.

With the help and support of countless community leaders, the School of Medicine is now recruiting its fourth class and has earned provisional accreditation. Community and philanthropic support remains critical to the School’s success.

Mayor Mattie Parker acknowledged the success of the collaboration and the excitement it brings to the health care environment in the City of Fort Worth, “The successful collaboration between HSC and TCU to bring the school of medicine to our community has been critical in raising the profile of health care in our community. The innovative leadership and expertise both universities brought in creating this medical school will continue to have a positive impact in our community for generations to come. Fort Worth is incredibly fortunate to have both a D.O. and M.D. school in our city and I look forward to the continued transformation of our city, health care community, and beyond.”

Fort Worth Attorney and TCU trustee Dee Kelly, Jr., recognized the importance of leaders working together to build new enterprises for our community, “Today’s announcement reminds us that the idea for a transformative medical school in Fort Worth was born out of a unique collaboration between two cutting-edge institutions. As the medical school continues to evolve and move forward, I am reminded again how grateful we should all be for the can-do leadership of Dr. Michael Williams and Dr. Victor Boschini.”

The community remains committed to the ongoing success of the School of Medicine and expressed significant gratitude for all involved in its establishment: “On behalf of the TCU Board of Trustees, we continue to be inspired by this transformative medical school, including the clinical and academic talent that we are recruiting and retaining for our community,” said Mark Johnson, Chair of the TCU Board of Trustees. “We have the privilege and responsibility of educating medical leaders of the future. This is an extraordinary way for us to live up to our mission of responsible global citizenship, starting right here in Fort Worth.”