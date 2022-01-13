From a new skate plaza’s construction kick off to the efforts of a Phoenix-based nonprofit Cloud Covered Streets in the city, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

City of Fort Worth employee Alex Ritzhaupt checks pool’s temperature. The water was 48 degrees at the Forest Park Pool on Jan. 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lifeguard Aaron Conrad sets up a chair in the pool. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participants dive into the pool. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Swimmers Jessica Brigati, left, and Max Malloy, right, swim at Forest Park Pool on Jan. 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition President Corey Stuhmer steps out of the Forest Park Pool. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Angel Carter sits in Fish Creek, where she and fellow volunteers have held cleanups since 2019. Carter, a Marine Corps veteran, has lived in southeast Arlington for more than 40 years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Cloud Covered Streets Fort Worth team poses in front of its shower and laundry trailer. The nonprofit’s Fort Worth team was founded after three volunteers visited Arizona and saw the organization’s efforts. From left to right: Sarah Daniel, Bayli Miller, Gina Barton, Shae Calhoun, Julie Carter, Cyndi Campbell, Mark Arnold. Bottom row: Kenneth Miller, Amy Martin. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Loads of laundry wash and dry inside the organization’s trailer on Jan. 10. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A shower is available inside nonprofit Cloud Covered Streets‘ trailer. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A box of clothing is available for guests. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cloud Covered Streets partnered with Community Crossroads Outreach Center for their Haircuts for the Homeless event Jan. 10. The outreach center will host the nonprofit every Monday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Team members wear Dickies brand Fire Station Park jackets on Jan. 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Former District 9 City Councilmember Ann Zadeh speaks at the Dickies Skate Plaza and Fire Station Park construction kick-off event on Jan. 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students from the Fire Station Community Center after-school program cheer at the Dickies Skate Plaza and Fire Station Park construction kick off. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Magnolia Skate Shop owners Bobby Wilson, left, Coyt Caffey, center, and community advocate and skate shop worker John Shea, right, at the Dickies Skate Plaza and Fire Station Park construction kick-off event Jan. 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dickies brand patches sit on a table at the Dickies Skate Plaza and Fire Station Park construction kick-off event Jan. 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fire Station Community Center after-school program students play in mounds of dirt at the Dickies Skate Plaza and Fire Station Park construction kick-off event Jan. 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

