Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent P. Scribner has formally notified the FWISD Board of Education of his plan to retire. He intends to continue serving in his position until a new superintendent is selected.

In a Dec. 16 letter to the Board of Education, Scribner says announcing his retirement now will help support a smooth and thoughtful superintendent transition giving the Board ample opportunity to obtain community feedback and plan and search for his successor.

“We appreciate Dr. Scribner’s communication and transparency in sharing his plans,” said Fort Worth ISD Board of Education President Tobi Jackson. “Among his many accomplishments, we especially applaud his leadership in transforming our secondary schools with collaborative spaces and modern, career-focused classrooms that will benefit students for decades to come. That is an outstanding legacy.”

The Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the superintendent’s plans to retire at a Jan. 18 Special Meeting Executive Session.

An educator for over 30 years, and a superintendent for 20 years, Scribner has held his position as FWISD Superintendent since Oct. 15, 2015. During his tenure, in collaboration with trustees, the District has renewed its focus on early literacy and early math and has seen a 12-point gain in FWISD’s state accountability rating, and growth in Career and Technical participation and completion rates.

The District has also successfully passed two voter-approved tax ratification elections and almost $2 billion in construction bond projects. Among other projects, four new elementary schools will be built and comprehensive renovations will be made to all 23 middle schools.

Dr. Scribner says he is most proud of the District’s work in racial equity and the efforts to address gaps in academic achievement and dismantle systems that have historically reinforced those disparities.

Before coming to FWISD, Dr. Scribner served as the superintendent in Phoenix. He began his career in education as a high school Spanish teacher and guidance counselor in Philadelphia. He then became a principal and a central office administrator before serving as superintendent. To read Dr. Scribner’s complete bio, visit https://www.fwisd.org/superintendent.