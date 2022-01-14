FORT WORTH, TEXAS, – January 14, 2022 – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of North Central Texas which includes Tarrant County from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sustained Northwest winds of 25 – 35 MPH are forecasted beginning late Friday night and lasting throughout Saturday with wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH and possibly higher near downtown buildings. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, along with officials with the City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management have closely monitored the weather forecast, communicating frequently with the National Weather Service. Considering the safety risk to spectators and participants, Stock Show officials have decided to cancel the All-Western Parade scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth “The safety of our guests is always top of mind for us and we never make these decisions lightly,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. “For the sake of everyone – participants including horses and guests – we firmly believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint.” Guests who have purchased reserved seating for the parade will receive email instructions from Ticketmaster regarding refunds for their ticket purchases. This cancellation does not impact any of the activities on the Stock Show grounds or rodeo performances.

