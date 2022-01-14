Naia Watkins-Garner, Miss Tarrant County, is the Grand Marshall of the the Second Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in East Forth. Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

The parade will begin at 4300 Ramey Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas and will end at Village Creek Park, located at 4750 Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. parade kicks off promptly at 11:00 AM and all participants will line up at 8:30 AM. There are over seventy confirmed Organizations joining this wonderful event. The participants include various organizations such as, car and bike clubs, dance teams, Naia Watkins-Garner, Miss Tarrant County, Alanah Bruce, Miss Keller, Alison Grundelman, Miss Roanoke, Remidy Dixon, Miss Keller’s Outstanding Teen, and LilliAnn Nunley, Miss Burleson’s Outstanding Teen, as well as trail ride clubs, and various high school bands the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

Come witness the excitement of this well organized event and meet the great people in the community.

For more information, contact:

Michelle Donatto, Director

Miss Keller Scholarship Organization

Mobile: 682-276-4102