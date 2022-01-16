The second annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade brought out car clubs and performance groups, including the Sensational 24 Karat Dance line, the Dunbar High School Marching P.R.I.D.E Band and the Dunbar High School Prancing Kittens, on a chilly Jan. 15.

Faith Family Academy Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps members hold a banner on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of the Sensational 24 Karat Dance line perform on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Dunbar High School Marching P.R.I.D.E Band marches down Miller Avenue on Jan. 15. The band is led by Tyshawn Wright. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants march down Miller Avenue in east Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 8 Councilmember Chris Nettles greets parade participants on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Miss Tarrant County Naia Watkins-Garner waves at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A car has a Martin Luther King Jr. poster on its windshield on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Miss Burleson’s Outstanding Teen, LilliAnn Nunley, left, Miss Keller’s Outstanding Teen, Remidy Dixon, center, and Miss Roanoke, Alison Grundelman, right, ride in a decorated trailer on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants marched through the East Berry Street and Miller Avenue intersection on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth police officers block a traffic intersection for parade participants. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Dunbar High School Marching P.R.I.D.E Band member performs on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tyshawn Wright, a Dunbar High School marching band member, leads the band at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in east Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Polaris Slingshot car club participates in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of the G-Money Steppers Riding Club drive down Miller Avenue during the parade Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants concluded their route at Village Creek Park, 4750 Wilbarger St., where they had food, music and celebration. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of a car club perform swangin’, a curb-to-curb driving maneuver originally from Houston that was popularized by rappers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The parade’s one-and-a-half mile route ran from 4300 Ramey Ave. to Village Creek Park, 4750 Wilbarger St.

Notable guests included District 8 City Councilmember Chris Nettles, Miss Tarrant County, Naia Watkins-Garner, Miss Keller, Alannah Bruce, Miss Roanoke, Alison Grundelman, Miss Keller’s Outstanding Teen Remidy Dixon and LilliAnn Nunley, Miss Burleson’s Outstanding Teen.

Parade participants ended at Village Creek Park and was celebrated with food, music, cheering and mingling.

