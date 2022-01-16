“When, shall we three meet again?” whispers one of the three witches that set forth the prophecy in The Bard’s supernatural “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Joel Coen. “When the hurly-burly’s done” answers another hag. All three Lechuza-like soothsayers are played by the incomparable actor of stage and screen Kathryn Hunter. Her Oscar-worthy performance stands out among the exceptional cast that includes Denzel Washington as the man who would be king, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and a superb Corey Hawkins as Macduff.

Coen venturing out on his own minus brother Ethan delivers a first-rate adaptation of the fourth and last great tragedy by William Shakespeare. It moves at a lightning-fast pace, streamlined by Coen’s screenplay which tweaks The Bard’s verse to align with the ages of Washington and McDormand who are both in their sixties. The fruit-bearing years are long gone, the clock is ticking, and so there is a greater urgency to claim the throne. The desperation in Washington’s face combined with McDormand’s wicked coercion is a one-two punch making for some very tense moments.

Shot in black-and-white by cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, the visuals are strikingly reminiscent of Japanese filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi and Ingmar Bergman’s “The Seventh Seal.” Coen shot “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on soundstages evocative of Hollywood’s Golden Age. At times It resembles a classic you’d find on TCM late at night, and yet there is a surreal quality to the film that places “Tragedy” in a gray area, a distinctive look somewhere between a film and play with characteristics of both.

For the most part, we are observers watching the Scottish tragedy unfold, yet Coen throws in dynamic POV shots as characters walk into the frame invading our personal space. It’s a Shakespeare version of 2014’s supernatural thriller “It Follows” which adds to the major horror vibes that permeate the film. It’s a dark story to begin with (kids aren’t even spared) that combined with Carter Burwell’s ominous score and Coen’s sinister visuals give “Tragedy” the look of a straight-up horror film.

Washington and McDormand are terrific as expected, so I’d like to highlight a couple of the supporting cast. Corey Hawkins who you may remember as Dre in “Straight Outta Compton” and Benny from “In the Heights” is fantastic as loyal thane Macduff. He steals each scene he’s in leading to a thrilling climax with Washington’s Macbeth. Then there’s Alex Hassell as Ross the nobleman who acts as the story’s messenger delivering news of victory to King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) and devastating accounts to Macduff. Hassell, who gives off Jude Law vibes, is terrific in the role.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” remains true to The Bard’s verse but Coen presents the tragic tale in a way that it becomes effortless to follow along, those that feel challenged by Shakespeare, take note. It’s dazzling, the cast is outstanding, and while it’s available to stream on Apple TV+, you’d be doing yourself a big favor by catching it in a movie theater on the biggest screen possible.

(4 stars)

Now showing in the metroplex at The Grand Berry Theater, The Texas Theatre, Angelika Film Center (Dallas), AMC North Park, Cinemark West Plano, and Angelika Film Center (Plano). Also streaming on Apple TV+

