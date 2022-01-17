FORT WORTH – The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS has installed their 2022 Board of Directors and elected Shannon Ashkinos of JPAR Real Estate to lead as 2022 GFWAR President. Fort Worth City Council Member Michael Crain joined fellow GFWAR members at the Installation event on Friday evening to present an official City of Fort Worth Recognition.

“I first joined GFWAR in 1995. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to watch the organization grow and evolve to become a champion for REALTORS in our city. I am excited to be able to contribute to that legacy through my leadership in 2022,” said Ashkinos.

Ashkinos has always been a highly involved member of GFWAR and in 2016 received the Marie & Dayton Sheridan REALTOR Spirit Award. When COVID struck in 2020, her expertise was indispensable as the organization quickly worked to pivot to a fully digital platform. As Board President, Ashkinos plans to prioritize community outreach, a culture of mentorship, professional development, and advocacy efforts in the coming year.

“Shannon has been an engaged and dedicated member of our Association for many years,” said GFWAR CEO Robert Gleason. “We’re excited to see her step into this role and lead the organization in 2022.”

A native Fort Worthian, Ashkinos has lived and breathed real estate since the inception of her career 27 years ago. She cut her teeth at William Rigg Inc., REALTORS before moving to RE/MAX in 1997 and then JPAR® Real Estate in 2016 where she is now the Vice President of Connections and Career Success and works alongside her husband Howard Ashkinos. Ashkinos is a certified trainer with Texas REALTORS and manages over 100 trainings per month. Outside of real estate, Ashkinos is passionate about serving at her church in the women’s ministry and previously as a children’s minister.

Joining Ashkinos in her service are the following 2022 Board Members:

• Bart Calahan, Vice President – Coldwell Banker Realty

• Randi Reams, Secretary & Treasurer – Orr Property Management

• Elizabeth McCoy, Immediate Past President – Williams Trew Real Estate

• Blake Barry – Williams Trew Real Estate

• Zareen Brendel – Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

• Paul Epperley – CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Co.

• Kim Gartner – Coldwell Banker Realty

• Michelle Moran – AHOUS4U, LLC

• Malyn Powers – RE/MAX Trinity

• Gaye Reed – Coldwell Banker Realty

• Betsy Senter – Coldwell Banker Realty

• Tony Sims – Kimball Real Estate

• LaToya Williams – RJ Williams & Company

• Haley Zamarripa – Kimball Real Estate

• Billie Dodd, Presidential Appointee – Billie Dodd, Broker

• Robbie Renfro, Presidential Appointee – RE/MAX Achievers

About GFWAR

The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® was established in 1918 and has spent more than a century representing the real estate industry in the Greater Fort Worth area. With more than 4,500 REALTOR® and affiliate members, GFWAR advocates for property rights and housing opportunities, while advancing professionalism and ethics in the real estate industry. For more information on the Association visit www.gfwar.org.