Leigh Ann Naylor sits in front of a display at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report)

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Leigh Ann Naylor, director of history collections and archives at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about keeping mammoth tusks and rare books intact.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen to the audio file attached to this article.



Fornoff: What does a typical day look like for you?

Naylor: I never have the same day twice, as interesting as that sounds. Because the collection is off site, most of my time is actually spent there. When we’re installing or uninstalling or if I’m working with education, that’s when the history department will be on site. But most of it is going to be at our warehouse. It could be pulling things for an educational program, adding things to the archives, even removing, rehousing artifacts, and so it really just depends. Currently, we’re on site working with some niches and changing things out. We’ve also had some loans in, so I’m also in the process of returning these loaned items and making sure those agreements are squared away and then filed.



We kind of build our calendar around not only education, but the rotation of items, whether that’s in a niche or in a case or an exhibit. Because they’re always different and in different areas, (depending on) how long they’re supposed to be on display, so it’s always [keeping] a running tab of that. At any point, I might just run over here if something needs to be moved, or heaven forbid, something has shifted or has damage, I’ll take care of that, but then go to the warehouse. Usually I am literally in aisles going through returning boxes and rehousing things. The big thing is making sure the building is secure, making sure that nothing has gotten in or nothing’s been damaged, so that’s what I do.

Fornoff: I think most people are going to be familiar with your museum, especially given that it’s in the cultural district. But I imagine a lot of people have no idea what your warehouse looks like. Will you describe it?.

Naylor: People always wonder about that. We are not dissimilar from other institutions where you keep some of your collection off site, especially if it grows. We also have the teaching collection, which is [here] on site. When it comes to the warehouse, it’s pretty much what you think: concrete floor, very large, very tall ceilings and there are aisles, just rows of, I guess you would say, I’m trying to think how you would call that shelving…It’s a hardcore almost…

Fornoff: I’m picturing IKEA.

Naylor: Well, it’s a little bit more hardcore, think like forklift? We’re dealing with probably maybe 12 foot tall shelves and just rows of them. You also have some smaller rooms toward the front of the building where you have our offices. And then you also have a processing room, which is where we can pull items and work on them if we need to repair or just clean, we can do that on a much smaller scale. We have a lot of taxidermied specimens. We have a large collection of dinosaur bones, various specimens and jars…they’re still preserved that way. And then on the side of the history, you have many large items. The Model T Ford, it’s out currently, but it would be housed there. We’ve got a pedicab, we’ve got a covered wagon, so we’ll have some of those and all of that will be separate. In the middle of all of that are the archives and those are on those rolling shelves that can compress. It still has the feel of a warehouse. We have tall ladders and dress casually. Not everyone is able to see the collection just for security reasons and people always ask. So yes, there’ll be an entire mammoth skull with their tusk intact, right, and then across the way will be pottery.

Fornoff: You’re dealing with a huge variety of things from dinosaur bones to a Soviet Siberia poster. How do you optimize that space for a wide variety of things?

Naylor: It is complicated, and it’s always an ongoing process. We do have a couple of large scale dehumidifiers in the warehouse that monitors the temperature, the humidity. We make sure that it stays around the late high 60s, maybe like 67 is ideal humidity and the warehouse is cold now because it is such a large building with tall ceilings. It is tricky, and it’s very hard. I always walk the building and maintain it to make sure that everything is functioning to its best. And I don’t do it alone, thank goodness. We have Leishawn Spotted Bear, and she’s part of the science collection. Even though she has offices here, she watches over more of the science collection. I tend to focus more on the warehouse. We have several alarms, security. It is something I’m always worried about, especially when we have something like a polar vortex come, and you’re like, “Oh my goodness, we’re going to have to rethink this.”

Fornoff: Did you sustain any damage from burst pipes or if it was without heat or humidity controls?

Naylor: No, the warehouse was just fine. I was very happy about it. It did not lose power. For right now, I like to think we’re doing good.



Now the interesting part is when you have such a large, varied collection. You do have to be mindful of how it’s housed, so you’ve got your temperature. Boxes are another thing, but everything archival is kept together. The library is separated. History is as far away from science as possible, and so we definitely want to make sure that there’s enough space in between aisles that there shouldn’t be a problem. Anything that is breakable glass jar is kind of tucked in its own little part of the warehouse, but it’s grouped together. The archival things,I feel like that is the trickier because it has things like photograph negatives. All of that is in archival boxes, archival paper, and it is separate and it’s enclosed. Should anything ever happen as far as a busted pipe or if you sustained water damage, to me, that’s what I’d worry about the most. But as long as I can maintain the building, keep it secure, make sure there’s nothing environmental, like some sort of critter trying to come in…which we’ve been lucky. But it’s always a constant reading temperatures, checking things, making sure there’s nothing going on and hasn’t gotten in.

Fornoff: You talked about looking for damage, if there is damage are you the one who fixes it?

Naylor Like every other museum, you’ll have pest control. The fire marshal comes in and makes sure everything’s up to code. Luckily, we really haven’t had too much of a problem with that. But say, for example, if it did happen, we would look at the item. What’s good for us is that, like most museums, our collection never sits on the ground. That’s always the key point. It’s several inches off, even if it’s large like the mammoth tusk, it’s on wheels, but it’s higher. Now, if you’re talking about if there is a leak in the ceiling and it got on a couple of boxes, we would remove those artifacts and simply rehouse them. We make sure if there is any damage, we would try to see if we can minimize it or stabilize the object, make notes of it in our database of how it happened. At that point, you cross your fingers and hope that there was nothing, but we’ve not had anything to that extent, but you’re right, it would fall under my watch as stewards of the collection. We’re here for the community, so I have to safeguard it.

Fornoff: You’re careful when you’re moving things around, but accidents happen, especially when you’re working with paper. That’s a really easy thing to damage or accidentally tear, even if you’re being as careful as possible. How do you handle that?



Naylor: I think about some of our rare books where the spine is just starting to just separate from the pages itself at that point. We tend to cover it in acid free paper and you’ll take some tool tape and you’ll put it in a box or you’ll wrap it in muslin. But you will also make note of it on the box and you will say “very fragile.” You’ll make note of it in the accession records as well as the database. The goal is to touch it as little as possible. Those things are not necessarily on display very often. It’s rare and for a very short time. Obviously no one’s perfect, and these items will eventually just break down. That’s life. The main thing is to go ahead and stabilize it. If we’re lucky, you might be able to scan some of it. But, it really is just to keep it stable. And if that means that we don’t touch it, that’s usually how we can take care of it best. And obviously, be mindful of moisture. But if we do cause damage, it happens. We’ll just note it in the database and go from there.

Fornoff: It happens. We were looking at an installation you’re working on. We talked about being mindful of where it is and as you’re designing it. But one of your colleagues discussed stumbling upon a poster he didn’t expect to find. Talk to me more about unexpected items that you were delighted to find?

Naylor: I’ll tell you what. It’s usually some of the earlier donations where maybe there’s a little bit of mystery in the paperwork or there’s just not a lot of detail. Every so often you’ll find something in the collection outside our collecting scope as of right now. We focus on stories of Texas and the American Southwest. When the museum first actively began collecting, it was international, whether that was through donation or purchase. Some of our ancient Egyptian or ancient Greek things, because they tend to be smaller artifacts, you kind of stumble upon those when you’re looking for something else. It might be in a box that is not necessarily of that region, but because it was similar, it was housed in the same box. We are very mindful to try to make every label with a little description. When you’re finding a box or you’re looking for it, you’ll have the object I.D. number and you’ll have a description. But everyone’s different, especially when you’re talking about decades worth of collecting and recordkeeping. You know what they may think of as something I wouldn’t classify it as. You just happen to open the box, and you’re going, “Oh, I don’t know if that’s exactly how I would have written that on the label, but I can change that.” And so that is how we find things mostly. Usually when it comes to something like that, we take note we’re mindful of and think let’s see how we can use this. If everything’s in stable, good condition can be displayed, then let’s move forward and see if we can actually put this out on the floor.

Fornoff: We’re in this cultural moment where like purging or like, Marie Kondo-ing things has gotten really popular. What do you think about the importance of keeping or preserving things? What you do is obviously different than what I someone at home might have, but say more about your philosophy on what you preserve.

Naylor: There have been movements. When the museum first opened, it was this ideal of collect, collect, collect. Now, like other museums, we have to be more mindful because space and time, labor, all of that equates to money. And so you have to be able to be like: Can we house this? Can we store it effectively? When museums or any institutions are building their collections or they’re adding to them, it’s quality over quantity. So moving forward, if I wanted to purchase something or if someone or something was donated to us, it would be one of those things where you’d have to really think about it. Does it fit our mission? Does it help with maybe a gap that’s in our collection, something we’re wanting to fill in? And it’s those kinds of questions. Then we would kick it up to the board, and if they sign off on it, then we would actually go to the accession process. But yes, these last few years, we’ve been very mindful of not actively collecting because we are also working on trying to figure out if we want to deaccession anything. Do we have duplicates of things? Does it fit our mission? And that’s another side of museum life that a lot of people aren’t familiar with. It’s just as important. And just at the end of the day, can the museum support it? You know, as much as I may want it, does it fit the museum? Does it fit our mission? But, yes, we are just in the same boat like every other institution.

Fornoff: Do you have any tips for amatuer collectors?

Naylor: Oh, my goodness, I love these questions. The main thing when it comes to any collection, whether a radio or a photograph, is to keep it in as much climate control as possible. It’s easier said than done, but don’t put the you know, if it’s stored in a box, don’t put the box in the sun. Make sure that it’s tucked away, but there’s air circulating. It’s no fun collecting something and storing it if people can’t see it, if you can’t share it. Be mindful of the room, and if it does get a lot of light, maybe take it, maybe put it away for a little bit, then bring it back. I would recommend maybe taking them away, giving them a rest, and bringing them back for special occasions. And just take care of it, that’s essentially what we do on a much larger scale as a professional. You can apply the same techniques, the same concept, the same mindset to your own personal collection or whatever you think of as most important, whether that’s a family bible, photographs, a wedding dress, you would essentially be in the frame of mind that I am every day.

Fornoff: Is there anything else I didn’t ask about you?

Naylor: First of all, you asked a lot of really good questions, and I’m always up for talking about the museum’s collection because we have a very large collection. We are always trying to rethink how we can display things or if there are challenges, how can we counteract them? And I love talking about history. I hope over the years to include more and more of our history collection, whether that’s through archives, photographs or textiles. We are here for the community. This is my job. We’re a nonprofit. My goal is to safeguard it. We’re stewards in hopes of keeping [the collection] for the community. The goal is to make it accessible as much as possible. There’s always challenges. It’s not always easy, and so that’s really my thing because I feel very strongly. I’m taking care of it, but the people need to see it. So, how can we find a balance?



Fornoff: Thank you so much.



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.