Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

Local, pre-clinical biotech company AyuVis is at the forefront of finding new ways to fight diseases through immunotherapy. Former Alcon employee, Dr. Suchi Archarya, has discovered a method to enhance the body’s immune system at the molecular level. AyuVis’ advisor, Ranjan Misra, explains how and why Dr. Archarya’s discovery is an innovative new way to fight both common and rare diseases.