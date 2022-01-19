The Houston Film Critics Society just announced their choices for 2021’s best achievements in film. “The Power of the Dog” came out on top winning the top prize Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), while Jonny Greenwood tied with Hans Zimmer (“Dune”) for Best Original Score. The sweeping Western based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage marked Campion’s return to feature films in over a decade.

Jessica Chastain was named Best Actress for her transformative performance as PTL Club televangelist Tammy Faye Baker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with the Best Supporting Actress award going to Ann Dowd for her unforgettable performance as a grief-stricken mother in Fran Kranz’ devastating film “Mass” which also took home the Society’s first-ever Best Ensemble award thanks to the riveting performances by Dowd and costars Reed Birney, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton.

“As a year of uncertainty in movies concludes, one sure thing is how quality and creativity create screen magic at any time,” said Douglas Harris, President of the organization. “No matter how we savor film, creative movies that portray people confronting challenge and change will continue to find an audience that appreciates them.”

Each year the HFCS honors an independent film shot in Texas and financed outside the major studio system with its Texas Independent Film Award (TIFA). Last year’s award went to the American-Filipino musical drama “Yellow Rose” which was filmed around Austin. This year’s TIFA recipient “Red Rocket” from director Sean Baker was filmed in Texas City, Kemah, and Galveston.

Apart from Hans Zimmer’s score, the science-fiction epic “Dune” by director Denis Villeneuve was honored for Cinematography (Greig Fraser) and Best Visual Effects (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer).

The slow-burning drama “Drive My Car” from Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi was named Best Foreign Language Film with the Best Documentary Feature award going to Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” which examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival attended by thousands of people over a six-week period to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion.

The Plano, Texas theatrical and distribution company Well Go USA Entertainment was honored with the Cinematic Achievement Award which is given to a person, enterprise, or Texas-based operation that the Society feels has contributed the most to film culture in Texas. 2021’s outstanding releases included “Raging Fire” and “Escape from Mogadishu.”

“Each year, the Society presents our awards after thoroughly reviewing the year’s films,” continues Harris. “We select our nominees in December before casting final votes early in the new year. As professional journalists who believe in the power of film, we are thrilled with the range and substance of this year’s winners.”

Here is the complete list of the 15th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Award Winners

Picture: The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, Mass

Screenplay: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Cinematography: Greig Fraser, Dune

Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Original Score: (tie) Hans Zimmer, Dune; Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Original Song: Wherever I Fall – Part I, Cyrano: music by Bryce Dessner and Asron Dessner; lyrics by Matt

Berninger and Carin Besser

Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car

Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

Texas Independent Film Award: Red Rocket

Visual Effects: Dune: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer

Stunt Coordination Team: No Time to Die: Matthew Sampson, stunt department manager; Olivier Schneider, supervising stunt coordinator; Leah Breckman, stunt coordinator; Jamie Edgell, assistant stunt coordinator, Yves Girard, stunt coordinator, second unit; Boris Martinez, co-stunt coordinator, second unit; Gabriele Ragusa, it assistant stunt coordinator; Franco Maria Salamon, stunt coordinator, Italy; Patrick Vo, flight choreographer and coordinator; stunt performers

Ensemble Cast: Mass: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton; Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Campbell Spoor, Kagen Albright, Michael White

Cinematic Achievement Award: Well Go USA Entertainment

The 40 members of the Houston Film Critics Society are working film journalists on television, radio, online, and in traditional print. Together, they reach millions of people each week across the United States with their critiques and commentaries on film. The organization’s mission is to promote the advancement and appreciation of film in the Houston community and beyond. For additional information and a list of members, visit www.HoustonFilmCritics.com.

