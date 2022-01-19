Forty bull riders competed at the Bulls’ Night Out Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Extreme Bull Riding event at Dickies Arena Jan. 18.
The event featured riders from all over the world and tested their skills while bulls flung and swung them. The competition was set up in four sections of ten riders each — the top riders in each section, or riders who held on for eight seconds, proceeded to the final 10 competition.
The highest score on Jan. 18 — 90 points — was set by Grayson Cole, 22, from Riggold, Pennsylvania, followed up by Jordan Wacey Spears from Redding, California, with 85.5 points.
In the final 10 competition, no riders held onto their bulls for eight seconds so Cole took the win by default. The 22-year-old received his first ever professional 90-point ride and won the Bulls’ Night Out competition.
Bulls’ Night Out Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Extreme Bull Riding event will return Jan. 19 to Dickies Arena.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Upcoming Stock Show Events:
Miniature Horse Show
9 a.m. Jan. 20
John Justin Arena
Mustang Showcase
10 a.m. Jan. 20
Coliseum
Livestock Appreciation Day Luncheon (Ticket Required)
Noon Jan. 20
Amon G. Carter – Round Up Inn
Texas Champions Challenge
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20
Dickies Arena
Angus Bull Sale
Noon Jan. 21
West Arena
Heifer Superintendent’s Beef Challenge
4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Jan. 21
French Room, Watt Arena
Mustang Magic Rising Stars Freestyle
6 p.m. Jan. 21
Coliseum
FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament
7:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Dickies Arena
Mariachi Competition
9 a.m. Jan. 22
Auditorium
Range and Pasture Plant ID Contest – District IV 4-H
9:30 a.m. Jan. 22
Botanical Research Institute of Texas
Coon Hunters Jumping – Adult
3 p.m. Jan. 22
John Justin Arena
FWSSR Fiddle Showdown
5 p.m. Jan. 24
West Arena
For the full Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo schedule, visit the organization’s website.