Forty bull riders competed at the Bulls’ Night Out Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Extreme Bull Riding event at Dickies Arena Jan. 18.

The event featured riders from all over the world and tested their skills while bulls flung and swung them. The competition was set up in four sections of ten riders each — the top riders in each section, or riders who held on for eight seconds, proceeded to the final 10 competition.

District 3 Councilmember Michael Craine rides a horse at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Bulls’ Night Out event Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Horse riders present flags at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Bulls’ Night Out event Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Christian University student Patrick Vu sings the national anthem at Dickies Arena Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Two horse riders run the United States of America and Texan flags before the bull riding begins on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A bull rider face plants at the Bulls’ Night Out event on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A rider falls off a bull at Dickies Arena. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Teenagers chase calves during the Calf Scramble competition Jan. 18. A reward of $500 is given to 10 out of 24 students who guide a calf into a marked box. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A teen wrangles a calf during the Calf Scramble competition on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rodeo fan Tate George, 4, watches the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo event on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rider Trey Benton is thrown off a bull at the Bulls’ Night Out event Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kid falls off a sheep during the Mutton Bustin’ competition on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Australian Ky Hamilton is launched on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rider Grayson Cole scores a 90-point ride — the highest of the night — at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Bulls’ Night Out event Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rider Coy Pollmeier hangs onto a bull at the Bulls’ Night Out event on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A rider holds onto a bull at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Bulls’ Night Out at the Dickies Arena Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Matt Merritt, a professional rodeo and bull riding entertainer, works the crowd at Dickies Arena Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rider Chauk Dees flies through the air after a bull bucks him off. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A bull bucks as rider Cullen Telfer tries to hold on for eight seconds. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bull rider Cullen Telfer holds onto a bull at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Bulls’ Night Out event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Wyatt Phelps is thrown during the competition on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jeff Bertus rides a bull on Jan. 18. Riders try to stay on for eight seconds. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bull jumper Manu Lataste leaps over a bull on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Bulls’ Night Out event hosted 40 riders on two days — Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 — at the Dickies Arena. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The highest score on Jan. 18 — 90 points — was set by Grayson Cole, 22, from Riggold, Pennsylvania, followed up by Jordan Wacey Spears from Redding, California, with 85.5 points.

In the final 10 competition, no riders held onto their bulls for eight seconds so Cole took the win by default. The 22-year-old received his first ever professional 90-point ride and won the Bulls’ Night Out competition.

Bulls’ Night Out Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Extreme Bull Riding event will return Jan. 19 to Dickies Arena.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.