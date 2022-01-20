From the bucking bulls at the Dickies Arena to the MLK marches in East Fort Worth, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Bull jumper Manu Lataste leaps over a bull on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rider Chauk Dees flies through the air after a bull bucks him off. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rodeo fan Tate George, 4, watches the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo event on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Scottie Knapp, a bull rider from Edgewood, New Mexico, controls his balance on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kid falls off a sheep during the Mutton Bustin’ competition on Jan. 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guadalajaran-artist Fernando Rojas’ work hangs inside Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St., until Feb. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A figure is featured at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The “Traces” exhibit by Marilyn Jolly and Norman Kary will be on display at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Enrique Nevárez named his exhibit after a saying his grandmother used to say: “Que lindo,” which translates to “how lovely.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of a car club perform swangin’, a curb-to-curb driving maneuver originally from Houston that was popularized by rappers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tyshawn Wright, a Dunbar High School marching band member, leads the band at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in east Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 8 Councilmember Chris Nettles greets parade participants on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Miss Burleson’s Outstanding Teen, LilliAnn Nunley, left, Miss Keller’s Outstanding Teen, Remidy Dixon, center, and Miss Roanoke, Alison Grundelman, right, ride in a decorated trailer on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of the Sensational 24 Karat Dance line perform on Jan. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers set up rides at the Will Rogers Memorial Center on Jan. 13. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kendyll Locke, 19, attends the University of North Texas while serving as the Fort Worth District 6 district director. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

