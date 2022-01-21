FORT WORTH, TX – On Jan. 20, the Fort Worth Chamber announced its 2022 Board of Directors and officers. The organization’s board is comprised of 48 elected members, one-third of whom are elected annually to serve three-year terms. A complete list of FWC’s board of directors can be viewed here. The board supports FWC’s vision to drive the Fort Worth region to be the most thriving, inviting community for all. The organization has over 1,300 members in its network.

“I’m honored to serve as chair of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” said Susan Sheffield, Fort Worth Chamber Chair and Executive VP/CFO of GM Financial. “I’m optimistic about continued economic growth in our community and the role the FWC plays to help grow local businesses and attract new business.”

FWC is led by President and CEO, Brandom Gengelbach, who is looking forward to a prosperous year.

“I’m excited to work with Susan and this influential group of regional business leaders to continue to grow the Fort Worth region in 2022,” said Gengelbach. “Each professional represents the many facets of the business community in Fort Worth.”

2022 Officers, listed below, will also serve on the Executive Board.

· Chairman: Susan Sheffield, Executive VP and CFO of GM Financial

· Vice Chair: Rosa Navejar, President of the Rios Group

· Secretary/Treasurer: Charlie Campbell, Senior VP of Finance at Hillwood

· Immediate Past Chair: Marianne Auld, Managing Partner at Kelly Hart

“It is hard to believe that my term as chair has come to an end. I am honored to have served on this board and have been fortunate to work with a board of directors that takes the long view and cares deeply about this community,” said Marianne Auld, Fort Worth Chamber Immediate Past Chair and Managing Partner at Kelly Hart and Hallman. “To the staff and members with whom I have had the privilege to serve, thank you; thank you for your service, your loyalty, and your leadership.”

FWC extends thanks to its outgoing directors for their time, service, and guidance.

###

ABOUT THE FORT WORTH CHAMBER

The Fort Worth Chamber, with 1,300 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy, the Chamber’s mission is to bring the Fort Worth region together to identify issues, solve problems and help align resources resulting in a stronger business climate and greater economic prosperity for all. Contact the Fort Worth Chamber at (817) 338-2491 or visit http://www.fortworthchamber.com/.