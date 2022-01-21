Magnolia at the Modern is an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the Modern’s auditorium.



Showtimes: Friday 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm *Exceptions are noted below

Ticket Prices: $10; $8 for Modern members; $7 for Reel People membersThe Sunday noon show is half price. Advance sales begin two hours prior to each show at the admission desk.

SCHEDULE



Parallel Mothers: January 28-30*Friday 3:45 pm, 6 pm, and 8:15 pm; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday 11:45 am, 2 pm, and 4:15 pm “Oscar-caliber screenwriting and direction and easily one of Almodóvar’s best films.” Dwight Brown, National Newspaper Publishers Association. “From opening frame to closing titles, this is resoundingly, exquisitely, the Penélope Cruz show. But with a lesson in Spanish history.” Kevin Maher, Times (UK).122 minutes; Spanish with English subtitles.



Jockey: February 4-6*Friday 4 and 8 pm, no 6 pm showtime; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years—and injuries—have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.R; 94 minutes



The Velvet Queen: February 11-13. Friday 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm. In the heart of the Tibetan highlands, multi-award-winning nature photographer Vincent Munier guides writer Sylvain Tesson on his quest to document the infamously elusive snow leopard. Munier introduces Tesson to the subtle art of waiting from a blind spot, tracking animals, and finding the patience to catch sight of the beasts.92 minutes; French with English subtitles



The Worst Person in the World: February 18-20*Friday 3:45 pm, 6 pm, and 8:15 pm; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday 11:45 am, 2 pm, and 4:15 pm “The film may be the prime example of how to restore fun, significance, and even a little bit of sexuality to the well-worn terrain of the romantic comedy.” Pat Brown, Slant Magazine. The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.R; 128 minutes; Norwegian with English subtitles

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in AmericaFebruary 25-27* Friday 3:45 pm, 6 pm, and 8:15 pm; Saturday 5 pm; Sunday 11:45 am, 2 pm, and 4:15 pm

Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.117 minutes

