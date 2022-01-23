By Christine Gores

In April 2018, our family made the move to Walsh. Our house was one of the first under construction. When we moved in, there were still more model homes than permanent ones. We embraced the pioneer spirit with a strong belief in the Walsh vision of what was to come.

Fast forward to today, and we live in a vibrant community that has exceeded expectations. It’s a perfect mix of big city amenities and small town charm.

At the heart of the neighborhood is Walsh Elementary, an Aledo ISD gem that is a short walk from our front door. My oldest daughter Vivienne, 9, now a fourth-grader, was a part of the inaugural kindergarten class. Madeleine, 8, is a second-grader and Charlotte, 4, will be starting in the fall. The school is thriving and our kids love being Bearcats.

Both of my kids’ current teachers live in the neighborhood too, so that helps ensure homework always gets done on time. We are all looking forward to the brand new middle school that is under construction near the northwest side of the neighborhood.

After school, there’s no shortage of things to do. The kids frequent the many parks on their bikes and scooters. There’s a fully stocked lake, complete with a swim area, play spaces and dock. Nature trails are found throughout Walsh as well.

They also like to zip over to our community store, the Village Market, for ice cream and snacks. There’s plenty of goodies for adults there as well: groceries, a vast wine and beer selection, foodie finds and gifts.

Down the street from the Village Market is the resort area, complete with pools, a gym and recreation areas. Walsh is known for the regular events that occur around these common spaces and we, like most here, go to just about all of them. Needless to say, this is an active community!

Being a short drive outside of the hustle and bustle of the city helps us feel like we can get away but not feel isolated. There’s not a sense of having to give anything up to achieve this, which is wonderful. This is likely a result of a tight-knit neighborhood that happened organically and resources put in place by Walsh to support it. Case in point, I have a hybrid work schedule where I spend part of my time working from home and the other in an office near downtown. Walsh has put in place reliable, lightning fast internet that will keep pace with technology advancements.

The balance between embracing the natural beauty of the land and ensuring we have the tools in place for the tech of tomorrow makes Walsh unique! It’s great to call Walsh home.

Walsh Ranch Total population: 9,130

Female: 51% | Male: 49% Age

0-9: 16%

10-19: 12%

20-29: 8%

30-39: 13%

40-49: 17%

50-59: 14%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 6%

80 and older: 3% Education

No degree: 2%

High school: 18%

Some college: 30%

Bachelor’s degree: 33%

Post-graduate: 17% Race

White: 87% | Asian: 1% | Hispanic: 10% | Black: 1% | Two or more: 1% Click on the link to view the schools’ Texas Education Agency ratings: Walsh Elementary

Corder Elementary

Uplift Elevate Prepatory School

Aledo High School

Christine Gores is a Fort Worth native who graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in advertising/public relations. She works as a marketing specialist for Cook Children’s and enjoys fulfilling the system’s promise on a daily basis. Christine is actively involved in the community as a board member at Kinderplatz of Fine Arts, holds leadership positions and volunteers for local organizations with the Junior League of Fort Worth and has served as a long-time central committee member for the annual Mayfest festival. Her interests include art, music, traveling and experiencing local culture, foodie fare, margaritas and photography. Christine resides in Fort Worth with her husband, Chris, their three daughters and a French bulldog named Lemon.

