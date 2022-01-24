Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut is a funny and poignant slice of the modern world where teenagers like Ziggy Katz (Finn Wolfhard) live on social media amassing followers while his mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore) a bourgeois liberal, is out to save the world one despondent person at a time. Clueless but decent folks disconnected from one another crafted from Eisenberg’s signature neurosis.

Watching Moore and Wolfhard going through the motions it’s easy to imagine Eisenberg reciting some of the dialogue spewed forth by the mother-son duo. Clearly, there is a piece of the actor-turned-writer/director in each of these characters. It helps that Moore (known for her quirky performances) and Wolfhard (known for “Stranger Things” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) are very likable because their characters leave much to be desired. Ziggy and Evelyn aren’t abhorred just a tad self-righteous.

In the summer of 2020, Eisenberg recorded a five-hour audio drama for Audible with Wolfhard and Kaitlyn Dever. The futuristic story “When You Finish Saving the World” became the basis for the film which was reset in the present. While the audio version concentrated on the father-son dynamic, the film adaptation shifts the focus to the mother giving Julianne Moore the opportunity to conquer yet another role with a memorable performance that brings her character to life.

The father role is downsized for the film, however, it’s great to see Jay O. Sanders as the level-headed dad who is worn out by his wife and son’s narcissistic hijinks. The Austin-born actor of stage and screen is a welcomed addition to the cast after 40+ years of memorable performances. Is it too late to resurrect his FBI Agent Kyle Craig character? Sanders played the role in “Kiss the Girls” and “Along Came a Spider” but never got to play the character as a villain (The Mastermind) as in James Patterson’s “Roses Are Red.”

Most of “World” is focused on Ziggy’s attempt to romance classmate Lila (Alisha Boe), a smart, woke, teenage activist whose friends talk about real-world issues. To state that she’s out of Ziggy’s league is putting it mildly. He tries to impress her with the fact that he has 20,000 followers on social media who pay to watch him perform “folk songs.” The truth is, most of Ziggy’s fans are tweens and his B.S. pop songs make the Jonas Brothers look like The Beatles. Wolfhard is great in the role as he delivers one cringeworthy moment after another, especially when he decides to find the fast track to becoming woke. Unlike the characters Eisenberg usually plays, Ziggy is full of self-confidence. It’s his one redeeming characteristic and his downfall.

Moore, quirky as ever, knocks out another solid performance as do-gooder Evelyn. She drives a smart car, runs a domestic abuse shelter, and is out to save as many people as she can in the small Indiana town she calls home. Evelyn is also not a very likable person. She scolds coworkers celebrating a birthday in the break room for being too loud and has written off Ziggy as a failed project. When a teenager named Kyle (Billy Bryk) enters the shelter with his mother, the very polite and well-mannered teen becomes Evelyn’s new pet project. An uncomfortable tension develops between the two, but the film never veers into “Licorice Pizza” territory. Kyle wants to be a mechanic, but Evelyn has bigger plans that include getting Kyle into college. Moore is in competition with Wolfhard to see who can deliver the most cringy moments.

Eisenberg came into the spotlight after appearing in Noah Baumbach’s 2005 film “The Squid and the Whale.” As the actor searches for his voice as a writer and director it’s obvious that Baumbach was a major influence. “When You Finish Saving the World” is a dramedy that reflects a real portion of society. Maybe not the most pleasing but Ziggy and Evelyn exist all over America. Laughs are interspersed with embarrassing and spiteful moments generated by superb performances from Moore and Wolfhard. A promising debut by Eisenberg.

(3 ½ stars)

The film premiered opening night of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.