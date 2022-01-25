Following the announcement in November that Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Devan Allen would not be seeking reelection, a former Republican commissioner is seeking his old seat again.

Andy Nguyen was elected in 2011 as a member of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court in Texas, representing District 2. He was a member for two terms; He was the first Asian American to serve as commissioner in Tarrant County.

Despite the name, the county judge and the Commissioners Court are not judicial positions and instead focus on issues such as transportation, public health, property tax rates, and improving county buildings. Higher education, children’s issues and veterans affairs also fall under the court’s purview.

The commissioners are elected to a term of four years, earning an annual salary of just over $188,000.

Nguyen has lived in Texas for nearly 30 years with his wife, Julie, and his two sons, Theodore and Nicholas, and daughter, Faith Nguyen.

Nguyen was born in the Republic of Vietnam and migrated to the United States in 1981. He lived in Covington, Kentucky, then moved to Lexington, where he studied at the University of Kentucky. He joined the Kentucky National Guard and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He moved to Texas in 1992, where he created his company, AIT Technology Design Solutions. He eventually sold it when he became a full-time commissioner.

Nguyen focused on transportation issues. Eventually, the Southeast Transportation Partnership prioritized projects with State Highway 360, Interstate 30 and a Southeast connector between Interstate 20, Interstate 820 and ​​U.S. 287 Frontage Road.

Nguyen said he also addressed mental health awareness and held local government accountable and transparent by working on the Tarrant County OpenBooks, a public database that allows “easy access to information” so that residents can “participate in the decision-making process.”

If elected as commissioner, Nguyen plans to collaborate with other officials to create a COVID-19 policy.

“I want to provide leadership and input and influence so that we can form and shape our policy in dealing with COVID-19 in ways that do not create additional problems for our communities and our families,” he said. “There’s no time to work part-time. I intend to serve full time, and then some.”

