A quarter of a century after John Singleton’s “Higher Learning” examined racism and sexual assault at the college level, Brooklyn-based writer-director Mariama Diallo heads back to campus using folklore and horror imagery to remind us that little has changed over time. Regina Hall plays the new dean of students, aka “Master,” at an elite New England university where the ghost of a woman accused of witchcraft and hanged around the time of the Salem witch trials is rumored to haunt the campus. Jasmine (Zoe Renee), an incoming freshman, suddenly finds herself the target of supernatural forces and hair-raising prejudice.

Diallo first arrived at Sundance in 2018 with the short film “Hair Wolf.” Four years later she returns with her feature debut competing in the US Dramatic category. As a Black filmmaker using horror as a social platform, she’s in good company, following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele who premiered “Get Out” at Sundance in 2017.

When you think of witchcraft and school, Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” comes to mind. But apart from a brief party scene, the only dancing in “Master” is done by the administration at the film’s fictional Ancaster College as they shuffle around the real issue at hand, racism.

Most of the student body, professors, and administrators are white. The exception is newly-arrived freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), her literary professor, Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), who uses fashion to embrace her heritage, and Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) who just became the school’s first Black “Master” or dean of students.

Even before Jasmine settles in the odds are stacked against her. She’s assigned room 302 which is reportedly haunted by the ghost of a student who committed suicide in the dorm. Her roommate Amelia (Talia Ryder) is a snooty white girl whose spoon-fed friends are microaggressive. In one scene Jasmine comes back to her room to find Amelia and her friends smoking pot. Immediately they start remarking how she looks like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and other famous black celebrities. It’s one of many scenes that leaves the viewer unsettled as Diallo gives examples of what it feels like to be Black in modern America especially in an all-white setting.

The film’s social message is framed in the context of a horror film that involves a woman named Margaret Millett. Centuries ago, she was hanged near the campus after being accused of practicing witchcraft. The urban legend states that every year Margaret returns to haunt the school to prey on an unsuspecting freshman. The usual horror movie tropes come into play that include a hooded figure, creepiness under the bed, and glimpses of a grotesque figure. The special effects are well done. Diallo could have gone full-fledged horror with “Master” which includes gothic settings, sinister paintings, unexplained noises, and plenty of tension.

In the end, the social commentary issues overpower the horror elements and in effect, the film becomes more frightening. I would much rather be alone in a haunted house than Jasmine in the scene where she’s at a frat party surrounded by white aggressive males singing Chop Mui’s “Black AGAVE” at the top of their lungs while dropping the N-bomb. Diallo masterfully gives the audience the Black perspective time and time again, there’s no sugarcoating the message.

For most of the film, Gail treads carefully as Jasmine’s situation worsens. Hall delivers a layered performance that includes an emotional scene as her character reaches a breaking point when racial identity is dropped on top of all the other issues she’s already dealing with.

“Master” is chilling in so many ways. Mariama Diallo’s debut feature is thought-provoking, meaningful, and far-reaching as it reminds us that real life is way more frightening than the supernatural.

(3 stars)

The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. You can catch in on Amazon Prime Video starting March 18.

