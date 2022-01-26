FORT WORTH, Texas – Our Valentine’s dinners and Galentine’s party are back! Celebrate the love with your significant other or favorite gal pals at two special Valentine’s events at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Galentine’s Party

Thursday, Feb. 10; 7 to 9 p.m.

Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and dessert buffet

Interactive “girl power”-themed trivia game

$85 per person

Valentine’s Dinner

Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12; 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Includes a multi-course dinner for two, an open bar and dessert

Interactive Valentine’s-themed game (This game includes some light-hearted adult content.)

$225 per couple

Guests attending the Galentine’s party and Valentine’s dinners must be at least 21 years of age. Each event features a meet-and-greet with the Zoo’s outreach animals and a special party favor: a Valentine’s adoption package of your choosing.

Perhaps you have plans but are still searching for the perfect gift? We’ve got you covered! This year, you have the option to choose between four unique Valentine’s adoption packages. Tell someone that you have a “whole lot of love” for them with a baby elephant adoption, or that you love them “an ocelot.” Celebrate your “fur-ever” friends with a swift fox adoption or lift someone’s spirit with a “love’s a croc” saltwater crocodile package. Each package includes a plush animal, personalized certificate of adoption, Zoo publication, coloring packet and animal fact sheet all packaged in a festive Valentine’s-themed carrier box for $50.

Know that however you choose to share the love this Valentine’s Day, the proceeds from the Zoo Valentine’s events and adoptions contribute directly to the quality care and feeding of the Zoo’s animals, as well as the Zoo’s education and conservation efforts here at home and around the world.

Our Valentine’s events are expected to sell out, so register now! Learn more about the Zoo’s Valentine’s events here: https://www.fortworthzoo.org/valentines-events and adoptions here: https://www.fortworthzoo.org/valentines-adoption-packages