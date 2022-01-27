“Dual” is the second film in what I like to call Riley Stearns’ “combat series.” The follow-up to 2019’s dark and entertaining “The Art of Self-Defense” with Jesse Eisenberg, once again features a protagonist, Sarah (Karen Gillan), in a dojo training so they can protect themselves during a conflict. Aaron Paul in a deadpan performance plays the sensei tasked with helping Sarah survive Hunger Games-style combat against her clone in the unconventional comedy.

Imagine the scenario. A football field with spectators in the stands. On one end stands a man (nice cameo by Theo James of the “Divergent” series) next to a table with 5 weapons. On the other end, his clone (also played by Theo James) is next to a table with an identical set of armaments. A large partition at centerfield is dropped and the dual duel is underway. Remember the line “There can be only one” from “Highlander”? Same principle here. In this near-future scenario, the law states there can’t be two of you (we’ll get into that later) so the winner of the televised match gets to live. Let the Hunger Games begin!

Karen Gillan, who kicked some major butt in “Gunpowder Milkshake” (she’s also Nebula in the MCU), plays Sarah a dull homebody who avoids her mother’s phone calls, watches pool orgy porn, and acts disinterested when her boyfriend Peter (Beulah Koale) facetimes while out of town on business (and possibly a bit of pleasure).

She wakes up one morning to a blood-soaked pillow so it’s off the ER where she’s diagnosed with a rare terminal illness. Sarah doesn’t seem shocked, in fact, she’s rather calm. Everyone in the film is in deadpan mode as if they’re zombies just going through the motions. The doctor informs Sarah that there is a 98% chance that she will die. When she asks about the other 2%, the doctor tells her that’s the margin of error in the stats so it’s really 100%.

Sarah is also informed that she’s eligible for a replacement (basically a clone) that will continue being Sarah after she dies to spare loved ones any grief. It’s surprising that Sarah opts for the duplicate since she doesn’t seem to care much for anyone in the present.

Forget science fiction, Stearns’ comedy is character-driven (minus backgrounds) so there are no futuristic special effects — everything looks like the present day and at times the past — so a quick swab of the cheeks and an hour later, voila! in walks your replacement. There’s a screw-up in the lab, so Sarah’s double has blue eyes instead of brown, and she’s a bit thinner. To compensate for the mistakes Sarah is given a 5% discount and off the two go to begin the imprint process. Immediately Sarah begins to teach her double all her likes and dislikes.

In a twist of fate, Sarah is informed by her doctor that she is in remission and 100% cured! She now has the option to decommission her clone (terminate it) but in this politically correct future, clones have rights too. Sarah’s double wants to live so she lawyers up. In situations like this, a duel to the death is set a year away (as in the opening scene). The winner gets to continue living as Sarah. There is a funny group therapy scene where duel survivors (a mixture of originals and clones) get together after feeling remorse for killing their counterparts.

If you thought Sarah’s life sucked before, it’s worse now. Her mother and boyfriend like the clone better (she’s more positive and upbeat), so they have shut the original Sarah out of their lives. Also, Sarah must pay support to her double until the date of their deathmatch, and she’s forced to hire a personal trainer named Trent (a very good Aaron Paul) to help get in shape while teaching her how to use various weapons.

“Dual” is dark and bleak but also very funny. It’s a slow burner thanks to the dispassionate performances and it requires a bit of concentration to stay engaged. The good news is that we get Karen Gillan times two. She has quite a few funny lines and it’s fun watching her transform into a badass. Aaron Paul gives the dark comedy a needed energy boost (we could have used more Trent) and an empathetic twist in the final chapter proves interesting.

(3 stars)

The film premiered January 22 at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

