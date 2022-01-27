FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Fort Worth has been named one of the best cities for filmmakers, appearing on MovieMaker Magazine’s coveted list of the “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2022.” Fort Worth is ranked as the 25th best location in North America, thanks to the Texas city’s recent acclaimed productions and hometown hero, screenwriter, director, and actor Taylor Sheridan; growing job opportunities; lack of state income tax; overwhelming support for filmmaking; and friendly Southern hospitality.

Fort Worth’s film industry has blossomed since the creation of the Fort Worth Film Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, in 2015. Serving as a beacon for the creative community, the commission has worked with hundreds of projects on location scouting, providing access to city attractions and assisting with post-production. 

“Since 2015, the Fort Worth Film Commission has worked with hundreds of projects resulting in thousands of local crew jobs in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, proving that the city’s film community is flourishing,” says Fort Worth Film Commissioner Jessica Christopherson. “We are proud of Fort Worth’s talented directors, producers, actors and crew who have invested in our city and are very excited to see what 2022 will bring for film in Fort Worth.” 

Fort Worth has been recognized for recent productions including the TV series 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s prequel to Yellowstone, which has broken records as the most-watched new series on Paramount+ since it premiered in December 2021. Past films shot in Fort Worth include local filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples’s debut film Miss Juneteenth, which garnered critical acclaim and is being adapted into a TV series with NBCUniversal; The Senior, a football drama based on a true story from Wayfarer Studios; No Future directed by Andy Irvine and Mark Smoot and 12 Mighty Orphans, directed by Ty Roberts.

New economic impact and job numbers for film will be released at Visit Fort Worth’s annual meeting on February 17th at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Ticket information can be found at FortWorth.com/annual

