Seeking the dream: That’s what got me to take all I had and move to Fort Worth.

Becoming a full-time musician has been heavy on my soul since I was a kid. With the opportunity to move to Texas, I had to chase it. Texas is talked about extensively in the town I’m from. Mead is Colorado’s little Texas with burnt orange and Longhorn logos all through Main Street. Thirty-five miles north of Denver, Mead is right off I-25, though you’d have to squint to see it. The town is known for Rachel Crow, a contestant of the first season of X Factor, and one scene of “Die Hard 2” was filmed at the Highlandlake Church in town. The amount of pride for their small-town football team on Friday night parallels the spirit of the Lone Star state.

But even more than that, the musicians from Texas are what brings the state’s pride miles away: George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Townes Van Zandt, Buddy Holly and Leon Bridges, just to name a few. I’m here seeking what they found.

When I moved here in August 2021, I had a few ideas around Fort Worth of where I’d like to live, but nothing stuck out like the Cultural District. It truly felt like home away from home in this small sector of a great city.

The district has so much to offer, from what you need to what you tell yourself you need. Fill your time with hip coffee shops and my favorite place nearby: Doc’s Records. This part of Fort Worth is the center of attention most of the time, with Stock Shows at Dickies Arena, football games at TCU just south of here, concerts at the Panther Island Pavilion and The Ridglea Theater — not to mention downtown is right around the corner.

Getting away from the lively environment is easy, too; quiet park benches are dime a dozen in Trinity Park. It’s the local outdoors getaway, a great place to collect your thoughts. There are a couple of us who use the space as a creative outlet for music and to practice for shows around town. There’s also a spot I pass by on the corner of Morton and Foch streets where the different genres of the bars nearby clash into a sort of beautiful, rhythmically challenged mess. With all that’s around there’s no shortage of what to do.

What people may not realize about Fort Worth is the growing music scene. I’m not the only musician who sees this place as a treasure trove. People like Presley Haile and Nick Brumley and Hannah Hokit have caught my interest, just some of the locals around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They have started to seize the opportunity for music; venues are popping up all over, and people are hungry for a more diverse scene of soul-touching tunes, making it easy to play and listen all week.

Still, Texas is not what I dreamt about. There’s little chance of becoming a sheriff’s deputy, no one rides carriages to the grocery store, and there aren’t standoffs in the streets — not till you get to the Stockyards. There, in the country hub of Dallas-Fort Worth, it feels as if you could run into the members of Turnpike and Ragweed arguing about why they broke up. It truly feels stuck in the past, in a good way.

This state may not be an outlaw’s wonderland, yet it certainly changed my definition of home.

Jaxon Bennett, 21, is a barista at Summer Moon off West 7th Street and has lived in Fort Worth for five months. He was the bassist for The Red Iron Push but is now a solo musician and stand-in bassist working with multiple bands in the area, including Hannah Hokit, Brumley & Haile, and Arlo.

