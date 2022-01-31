With a population of nearly 7,000, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to the second-highest concentration of people from Myanmar (Burma) in the United States, according to data from the Pew Research Center.



The DFW Myanmar Ethnic Community has been holding protests following last year’s military coup and holding fundraisers as well.



On Feb. 5 and 6 they will host another food fair and fundraiser in Fort Worth. More details below.



Date: February 5th and 6th

Place: Shwe Phone Pwint Dhamma Center, 200 Williams Rd, Ft Worth

Time: 11am-3pm

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DFWMyanmarEthnicCommunity



