With a population of nearly 7,000, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to the second-highest concentration of people from Myanmar (Burma) in the United States, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

The DFW Myanmar Ethnic Community has been holding protests following last year’s military coup and holding fundraisers as well.

On Feb. 5 and 6 they will host another food fair and fundraiser in Fort Worth. More details below.

Date: February 5th and 6th
Place: Shwe Phone Pwint Dhamma Center, 200 Williams Rd, Ft Worth
Time: 11am-3pm
Website: https://www.facebook.com/DFWMyanmarEthnicCommunity

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.