Everywhere you turned, sheep…sheep…and even more sheep!

If you came to the Dorper Sheep Show, Jan. 28, those were the stars of the show. Sheep breeders from across the country gathered to answer the winning question: Who had the best dorper?

Last year, the Dorper Sheep Show canceled its 2021 season at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo because of the ongoing pandemic, leaving sheep breeders like Brylie Roeder, from Roeder Ranch in Fredericksburg, without the ability to showcase their livestock.

The show’s return was impactful for attendees and participants.

Brad Roeder, the American Dorper Sheep Breeders Society’s vice president, sat down with the Fort Worth Report to break down what the judges looked for in the competition, and his hopes for the sheep show in the years to come.

