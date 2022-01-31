The city of Fort Worth Code Compliance department partnered with the Fort Worth Fire Department to provide COVID-19 shots to kids ages 5 through 11 and their parents at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., Jan. 31.

The two departments have been administering vaccinations at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex since early November 2021 and at the Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center, 5201 Ca Roberson Blvd., before that. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses are available to the public, but Pfizer doses are the only ones approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children 5 to 11.

City employees are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bob Bolen Safety Complex hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children 5 to 11 and their parents. The clinic is open indefinitely. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A stuffed animal and a Clifford plushie sit at the pediatrics table at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex vaccination pop-up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Prep equipment is on hand for medical staff to administer vaccinations. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hand sanitizer and masks are available for guests at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Fire Department employees wait to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex on Jan. 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A city employee waits for guests at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex vaccination clinic on Jan. 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A bin for vaccination waste sits on a table. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chairs sit out for guests to sit on after they receive their vaccines. Guests are asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving their dose to observe side effects. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Check-in station workers wait for guests to show up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hand sanitizer sits on a table for guests to use. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest checks in at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Bob Bolen Safety Complex COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in early November 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

On average, the Bob Bolen Safety Complex administers 60 to 80 jabs a day with their highest recent number being 91 vaccines on Jan. 28. The busiest times for the centers are after school and work hours closer to the end of the day — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ll be here as long as they need us to be,” Jessica Rosado, a Code Compliance employee, said. “As long as we keep receiving patients and they’re still willing to get the vaccine, we’re more than welcomed to be here.”

City workers will be canvassing different areas of the city each week and will be hosting two-day pop-up vaccine and testing clinics Fridays and Saturdays. A pop-up vaccine and testing clinic will be set up 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at the North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave., to better serve residents who cannot make time for their appointments during the week.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

