Austin, TX (January 17, 2022) – Raise Your Hand Texas and North Texas Commission are co-hosting the For the Future Candidate Forum for the Texas House District 92 seat on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language located at 2001 Van Buren Drive, Arlington, Texas 76011.

This forum is part of a series of nonpartisan education candidate events that Raise Your Hand Texas will host across the state through the 2022 elections.

The filed candidates for the House District 92 are:

Salman Bhojani (Democrat)

Joe F. Livingston (Republican)

Tracy Scott (Democrat)

Dinesh Sharma (Democrat)

Primary Election Day is March 1, 2022, and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Jan. 31, 2022.

This forum will be an issue-focused conversation including questions on statewide and local topics. All candidates for House District 92 have been invited to participate. Raise Your Hand Texas and North Texas Commission do not endorse candidates.

Raise Your Hand Texas supports public policy solutions that invest in students, encourage innovation and autonomy, and improve college and workforce readiness.

North Texas Commission is a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing the vibrancy of the robust 13-county North Texas region while managing the region’s unified advocacy voice at the state and federal levels.

For more information about the series of Candidate Forums, visit Raise Your Hand Texas’s website at https://advocacy.raiseyourhandtexas.org/forums.