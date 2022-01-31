SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Walton, a leading land asset management and global real estate investment company, confirmed that Meritage Homes of Texas and Green Brick Partners have completed the land transaction of 118 acres in the City of Fort Worth. The sale represents the final residential phase of the larger Chisholm Trail Ranch master plan and culminates the development of this community.

The sizeable master-planned community located in Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD, Chisholm Trail Ranch will sit adjacent to Chisholm Trail Parkway and is less than a 30-minute commute to either Alliance Town Center or Downtown Fort Worth. The development plan includes extensive amenities including parks, trails, landscaped open spaces, and a large recreational center with a pool. Home sales are expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

“We continue to see robust homebuyer interest in the Greater Dallas Forth Worth market, and specifically in Fort Worth,” said Walton executive vice president, David Peter. “We value our national relationship with Meritage, one of the top homebuilders in the U.S., and are pleased to be bringing additional single-family homes to the marketplace with them.”

This final phase of Chisholm Trail Ranch is a 490-lot master-planned community situated on 118 acres. The home offerings will be a 50/50 partnership between Meritage Homes and Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners.

“We have long been interested in the Chisholm Trail corridor and the opportunity to work with Walton Global” said Austin Woffinden, president of Meritage Homes’ Dallas-Fort Worth Division. “We are really excited to bring affordable homes to this area without compromising quality, design, energy-efficiency.”

The larger Chisholm Trail Ranch community incorporates both residential and commercial components. Residents will enjoy an expansive hike-and-bike trail system that will link existing parks and school sites throughout the area. It also features the City of Fort Worth’s 75-acre Chisholm Trail Park, anchored by the Chisholm Trail Community Center, all immediately adjacent to existing and development along McPherson Boulevard.

“We are appreciative of our relationship with Walton Global and look forward to bringing Trophy Signature Homes’ characteristic low-maintenance lifestyle homes to area buyers,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. “Fort Worth’s real estate market continues to boom and we are excited to be growing our presence in the community.”

Walton owned or administered land in Texas, continues to provide a scalable land acquisition platform to support homebuilders with just-in-time inventory.