Luke Hejl and his team at Timely MD was building a telehealth company focused on college students when the pandemic of 2020 hit. They had the right solution at the right time that allowed students to see doctors digitally for their mental and physical health concerns. As schools began to shut down due to the pandemic, students’ needs for mental health services rose and TimelyMD was ready to scale, fueled by over $60 million in early-stage growth capital. Universities like Duke, John Hopkins, Notre Dame, and Abilene Christian partnered with TimelyMD to provide healthcare for students in uncertain times. Now, with over 80 partnerships, TimelyMD is transforming healthcare on college campuses around the United States.