Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

 

Luke Hejl and his team at Timely MD was building a telehealth company focused on college students when the pandemic of 2020 hit. They had the right solution at the right time that allowed students to see doctors digitally for their mental and physical health concerns. As schools began to shut down due to the pandemic, students’ needs for mental health services rose and TimelyMD was ready to scale, fueled by over $60 million in early-stage growth capital. Universities like Duke, John Hopkins, Notre Dame, and Abilene Christian partnered with TimelyMD to provide healthcare for students in uncertain times. Now, with over 80 partnerships, TimelyMD is transforming healthcare on college campuses around the United States.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.