People often are taken aback when Cally Tilly, a licensed professional counselor and board-certified art therapist, smashes a terracotta pot moments after showing them that it’s in mint condition.



But the demonstration has a deeper purpose.

The pot is symbolic of humans as they enter the world – unblemished and unbroken. But humans, like these pots, encounter circumstances that can chip away at them or cause deep fractures.

In art therapy, therapists lead clients through a project, called an art directive, to help them process and understand their emotions.

Allowing participants to write down the issues they’ve faced on the pots, smashing them into pieces and then creating something new out of the remains is one cathartic example of an art directive.

It’s a big hit with many who seek out art therapy, including educators.



Throughout the pandemic, teachers have had to navigate temporary shutdowns, hybrid learning and masking policies. But even before COVID-19 complicated their lesson plans, teachers were struggling.



Tilly is one of a handful of former teachers on staff at The Art Station. She and her colleagues were looking for a way to give back to educators when they first launched teacher self-care sessions using art therapy in 2019.



“I had colleagues that would stay until 8 or 9 o’clock at night, be there (at school) at 6:30 the next morning, you know, just because of the workload,” Tilly recalled. “Getting burnt out, not taking care of themselves physically and then having to deal with whatever was going on at home along with school.”



Many of Tilly’s years inside the classroom were spent working at Title I schools that primarily served students with economically disadvantaged backgrounds.



“You know about Maslow’s ‘hierarchy of needs’?” Tilly asked. “If they’re not safe, they don’t have enough food, if they’re scared, if they have any kind of mental health needs … they’re not in a place where they’re ready to learn. Teachers and principals are being held responsible for something they have no control over, you know? And so the pressure is just overwhelming right now.”



Many districts across the country have struggled to fill open positions in recent years, including Fort Worth ISD. At the start of this school year, the district had 314 vacant teaching positions, which is four times more than it had at the beginning of the school year in fall of 2019.



When schools are able to hire teachers, they face high rates of attrition. Low wages are one factor, but a recent study found that stress ranked even higher than pay for teachers who decided to leave the profession early.

Clifford Davis Elementary School Principal Ebony Key holds two affirmation tags that she and her staff made during a session with The Art Station. (Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report)

Ebony Key is in her first year as the principal at Clifford Davis Elementary School in Fort Worth.



She was excited to learn about the self-care sessions for educators through the school district, and she participated with her staff.



“The natural instinct as educators is to take care of the kids, right? But we’re in a pandemic, so how do we take care of each other?” Key said. “How do we take care of ourselves?”



The activity gave her insight on the challenges her staff are facing.



“You hear a lot of talk about addressing the whole child. It’s the same for adults, right? If I don’t know how to fill your cup, it’s going to make it very difficult for me to coach you as a teacher,” Key explained. “It shows that we see you, we care and we want you to be your best self.”



Even her staff members who don’t consider themselves artistically inclined were engaged in the session, and several asked when they’d get to do it again, Key said.



In an informal survey of previous workshop participants, 51 percent said they’d never used art as a form of self-care before.



Tilly said, anecdotally, it’s common for attendees to say they’re not an artist before a session begins.



“I explain, this is not art class. This is art therapy, so it is about the process,” Tilly said. “I explain in art therapy, sometimes we end up with a magnificent end product that we love. And sometimes, it’s something very raw and that’s OK.”

Liz Mizell is an elementary art teacher who has attended workshops with The Art Station. (Courtesy photo | Liz Mizell)

Liz Mizell teaches art at A. M. Pate Elementary School in Fort Worth and has attended multiple weekend workshops.



“I feel like, artistically, I’m a completely different artist than when I first started going,” Mizell said. “I was worried about doing art in front of other people and comparing myself to other people.” However, she now feels like she has fewer outside thoughts creeping in and can enjoy the process. “It’s just so easy to let my hair down now and to get the project done. It’s just helped me relax a lot, I would say.”



Mizell appreciated meeting teachers from other schools and being able to relate to them, which is one of the benefits of these group sessions.



“I say for these two hours this is all about you,” Tilly said. “Just enjoying the art making, enjoying being with others, you know? And I think that’s one of the most powerful things about these groups is being with these other people who understand, who are right there with them.”

The sessions have also given teachers tools they can use back inside the classroom.



Examples of “worry box monsters” line a table at The Art Station. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Mizell, the elementary art teacher, made a “worry box monster” in one workshop and brought it to school.



“The kids all wanted to know what it was,” Mizell said.



Describing fears and worries out loud can be intimidating, and that’s where worry box monsters come in.



Instead of burying those concerns internally, participants are asked to imagine what they might look like and decorate a box in that image. Seeing the concerns as a box with paint and tissue paper makes them less scary, and it also creates a physical space for new worries to go.



When students come into her classroom and she can sense the students might have had a conflict with each other or are stressed by something happening at home, she’ll give them time to write down their own worries and feed them to the worry box monster. Some students do it anonymously, but others write down their names if they want Mizell to follow up with them or share it with their school counselor.



“The work that’s done with the teachers also benefits the kids in school,” Peggy Marshall, CEO at The Art Station, said. “We’re a community-based organization where we try to look at needs in the community, and we saw this as being a really important one.”



They’ve been able to offer the sessions to educators for free and they plan to continue that for as long as they have the funds to do so.



Leaving teaching was tough for Tilly, but this program has helped her stay connected to her mission as an educator.

“If I help the teachers, I’m still helping the kids, too. When they can take care of themselves better, they’re able to take care of their kiddos,” Tilly explained. “You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.