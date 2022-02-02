For the safety of Fort Worth ISD students and staff, all campuses and district offices will close Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4, 2022, due to anticipated inclement weather conditions.

After-school activities planned for Wednesday through and Friday are also canceled or will be postponed, including Fort Worth After School. The one exception is a district wrestling camp which will end at 4 p.m. Feb. 2.

Two inclement weather days, May 26 and 27, are built into the Fort Worth ISD calendar for this purpose. On May 26, students will attend school, and teachers and campus-based employees who work 188 days or less will be required to report to work to make up for the lost day. Feb. 4 is a planned Fort Worth ISD student holiday and teacher Flex Professional Learning Day. No make-up day is required for Friday.

Specialty Campuses

All specialty campuses will also be closed Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4. Students at Early College High Schools and Intersessional Campuses (Alice Carlson and Jo Kelly) will make up lost days according to the inclement weather days in their respective calendars.

Friday, Feb. 4, is not a holiday for students and teachers at Marine Creek ECHS, TCC-South ECHS , and TABS. However, these campuses will remain closed to due to inclement weather Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 pending guidance from Tarrant County College.

Here is how it will affect District employees:

Most non-exempt (hourly) employees will not report to work, unless otherwise directed by their supervisors. The district will seek Board action to compensate hourly employees for lost time.

Exempt ( non- teacher) will work remotely Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4.

The district will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and will communicate any updates to our students, families and employees via the district’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the district’s website, www.fwisd.org, crawls on our EdTV Channel (Charter Cable Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99) and local radio, television and newspapers.

Whenever winter weather threatens the North Texas area, the Fort Worth ISD wants you to Know The Plan. Stay up-to-date with valuable information on emergency preparations on ourKnow The Plan website.