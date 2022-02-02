Homeless shelters across Tarrant County are working around the clock to ensure people without permanent housing have shelters and cold weather gear available to them with snow expected through Thursday.

Last February, organizations like the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition and DRC Solutions, operated through the snow days. Lauren King, coalition executive director, said that some of their shelters faced power outages and burst water pipes.

In the year since, these homeless advocacy organizations have set out plans and tried to prepare more for the inclement weather.

Bruce Frankel, executive director of DRC Solutions, also sat down with the Fort Worth Report to break down their shelter plans for the days to come and how to best serve the homeless population.

They also shared what residents in Fort Worth can do to help.

David Moreno is a spring fellow reporter and video producer for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@forthworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

