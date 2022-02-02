Fort Worth ISD operations and maintenance workers are taking precautions — salt solutions and indoor climate control — to reduce risks associated with winter weather.



Workers overrode temperature controls at more than 200 Fort Worth ISD structures to keep them warm all day, according to a district newsletter.

Worth Heights Elementary School was one of over 200 schools to override its climate control system to keep the school at 65 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Wiring at Worth Heights Elementary School is exposed to be examined by maintenance on Feb. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Maintenance worker Mitch Jones examines wiring at Worth Heights Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Mitch Jones, a maintenance worker, examines ceiling wiring to make sure it’s in order for inclement weather expected Feb. 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Worker Herminia Armijo pours a salt solution on steps at Worth Heights Elementary School on Feb. 2. The salt solution is meant to prevent ice build up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A monitor shows climate control software at Worth Heights Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Technician Robert Ugarte, left, and Henry Vasquez, right, adjust climate settings inside the elementary school on Feb. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Technician Henry Vasquez adjusts the climate settings at Worth Height Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A heating unit at Worth Heights Elementary School controls the climate inside the library. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leftover salt solution sits in a bucket at Worth Heights Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Almost a year after the infamous 2021 Texas winter freeze, schools, city workers and residents are preparing for a worst-case scenario after inclement weather was forecast earlier this week.

When a cold front hit Texas in February 2021, weather dropped into single-digit temperatures for days knocking out the Texas power grid and rendering drivers useless. Residents were snowed into their homes — some without water or electricity.

The 2021 Texas winter freeze caused an estimated $80 billion to $130 billion in direct and indirect damage, took more than 100 lives and an estimated 4 million Texas residents lost power, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The cold front hit Feb. 2, and up to two inches of snow were expected Thursday.

Although the impact of the weather is not expected to reach 2021 levels, the National Weather Service suggests people “close off unneeded rooms to avoid wasting heat, stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors, close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat, eat and drink lots of water and other non-caffeinated, non-alcholohic drinks to prevent dehydration.”

“The biggest difference is that the weather is not as extreme this year. We’re grateful — we were prepared last year, but there were so many things beyond anyone’s control,” Joseph Coburn, the chief of operations, said.

“If we learned anything last year, we learned that it can get even worse than you would be,” Coburn said. “Our confidence is very high that we’ve got our buildings ready.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

