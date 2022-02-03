From a school preparing for inclement weather to the beauty of a escamarmuza charra competition, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A punta competition is judged by sliding distance and track marks. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Santa Clara Juvenil team member slides with her horse at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Escaramuza Competition at the Will Rogers Coliseum on Jan. 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A rider from escaramuza team Guadalupana halts her horse during the puntas competition. The puntas competition is a sliding competition judged by sliding distance and tracks. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Amazonas escaramuza team prepares to perform at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Escaramuza Competition on Jan. 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Agua Santa escaramuza team performs a routine at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Escaramuza Competition on Jan. 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Worth Heights Elementary School was one of over 200 schools to override its climate control system to keep the school at 65 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Maintenance worker Mitch Jones examines wiring at Worth Heights Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Worker Herminia Armijo pours a salt solution on steps at Worth Heights Elementary School on Feb. 2. The salt solution is meant to prevent ice build up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Technician Robert Ugarte, left, and Henry Vasquez, right, adjust climate settings inside the elementary school on Feb. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leftover salt solution sits in a bucket at Worth Heights Elementary School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The entry to the Moncrief family ranch in Aledo. (Fort Worth Report | Cristian ArguetaSoto)

Members of the board of managers, which governs JPS Health Network, are appointed by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Michelle Green-Ford is the newly appointed president of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Green-Ford attended Dunbar High School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A street light in South Fort Worth. The city has converted 30% of street lights to LED. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sign on West Felix Street informs residents of free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Fire Department employees wait to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex on Jan. 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A stuffed animal and a Clifford plushie sit at the pediatrics table at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex vaccination pop-up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Bob Bolen Safety Complex COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in early November 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

