The state House District 93 is more Fort Worth-centric than under previous district boundaries.



The redistricting – along with the current state Rep. Matt Krause’s decision to seek another office – created an opening for candidates looking to serve at the state level.

District 93 previously included parts of Fort Worth and Arlington, but when it was redrawn it included primarily parts of Fort Worth, largely extending from Northeast Loop 820 to Alliance Airport and down to Haltom City. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new political maps into law on Oct. 25.

Early Voting starts on Monday, Feb. 14. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1. To find out more information about the upcoming election, visit Tarrant County’s elections website.

The current state representative, Krause, first took office in 2013. He originally announced he was going to seek statewide office, looking to unseat current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But in November, after current Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced she would not seek re-election, Krause announced he would run for the DA position.

Those who threw their hat in the ring are a currently serving city councilman, a former mayor and a former pastor, all in the Republican primary. A business owner is the lone candidate in the Democratic primary.

In the Republican primary, the candidates are:

· Laura Hill, former mayor of Southlake

· Cary Moon, current Fort Worth City Councilman for District 4

· Nate Schatzline, a former pastor who also worked for the campaign of Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving.

In the Democratic primary, the candidate is:

· KC Chowdhury, a small business owner

Redistricting was a gift to these candidates with local experience, said Rebecca Deen, associate professor of political science and interim associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“It was a great opportunity because it is a new map with a new district configuration,” she said. “The main thing that I find interesting about the House district is how that’s going to shake out because it’s a new space, it’s a new, physical, drawing of the map.”

Both Hill and Moon have the advantage of having a track record in office, she said.

“Both of them can say, especially Ms. Hill can say, ‘I’ve got experience running things. I’ve got experience in making sure that the issues that are most salient to the voters in my area are cared for,’” said Deen.

However, there is a wrinkle in the race.

In October 2020, Moon, who owns or develops property in the area, was arrested on a drunken-driving charge leaving a bar he owns in Burleson. He received probation, but is scheduled to have a hearing on charges he violated that probation shortly before the primary on March 1.

“According to what I read in the paper, it doesn’t seem like his actions have helped him any,” she said.

District 93 encompasses Fort Worth, Saginaw, Haslet, Blue Mound, and West Keller. The estimated population for the district is 200,000.

Texas House of Representatives members serve two-year terms, are not subject to term limits and earn an annual salary of $7,200.

Here’s a closer look at the candidates.

Republicans

Laura Hill

Laura Hill, the longest-serving elected official in Southlake and former mayor, announced her candidacy for Texas House of Representatives District 93. She wants to become the “face of House District 93.”

Hill was elected to Southlake’s City Council in 2004 — she served for seven years, took a break for two years, then was re-elected for another two. Shortly after, Hill was elected mayor in 2015.

During her time on City Council and as mayor of Southlake, Hill worked to increase the police department’s budget, championed school safety initiatives that placed a school resource officer in every Carroll ISD school, and approved nine tax relief initiatives.

Before politics, Hill moved to Texas 26 years ago to work for Downey Publishing with her father, Wallace E. Downey. Her father was the first in her family to attend a university. About 14 years ago, Hill and her husband founded an ice cream shop, Texas Ice Cream.

Hill lives in Denton County, for the time being, with her husband, Joe McSweeney, and her father. She has three children: Maggie, 34, Preston, 27, and Trent, 24.

If elected, she will focus on creating a better community image for police officers and “humanize the badge” and plans to create partnerships between private businesses and school districts to teach young people to have a voice when they sit at a table in college or in technical schools.

“Having been the mayor of a city that has a lot of personalities, my people have been very successful and have learned to deal with all sorts of people, and learn how to stand up for what is right even though people in the room may be louder than me,” she said.

For more information about Hill’s campaign, visit https://laurahillfortexas.com/.

Nate Schatzline

Nate Schatzline, 29, is the founder of For Liberty & Justice and director of operations at anti-human trafficking organizaiton The Justice Reform.

Schatzline and his sister grew up traveling the world with their minister parents. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where he met his wife of nine years, Adrienne. Schatzline got his master’s degree in political science at Liberty University. He and his wife have two boys, Jackson and Anderson.

While doing ministry work, Schatzline worked as an economics professor at SEU-NorCal and worked on Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne’s 2020 campaign.

If elected, he will combat critical race theory in schools. “Each day students in our district are being brainwashed by critical theory and critical race theory, where they are taught that their identity and value are based upon the color of their skin rather than their character,” according to his campaign site.

He plans to lower property taxes in Tarrant County to help build generational wealth, tackle human trafficking, stand against abortion and secure the border.

“We are a nation that is founded upon liberty and justice for all, and over the last year, there has been a direct attack on our personal liberties,” Schatzline said.

For more information about Schatzline’s campaign, visit https://www.natefortexas.com/.

Cary Moon

Cary Moon has served on the Fort Worth City Council for six years.



Moon has experience in leadership, having been the CEO of Moon Financial Inc. and the CFO of Zimmer Alliance. He has lived in District 93 for more than 20 years and owns businesses in the area.

He grew up in Burleson and graduated from Texas A&M University. He lives in the Metroplex with his wife, Alisha Moon, and his two children, who attend schools in Keller ISD.

If elected, Moon says he will protect constitutional rights and reduce the tax burden on families and businesses.

On his campaign’s Facebook page, Moon also emphasized the need to improve education.

“Our public education system needs to improve,” Moon said in the post. “In some areas, 82 percent of students are in under performing (D and F) schools. Parents need options. There is work to be done at the state level on school curriculums, funding, and school choice.”

Moon did not respond to the Fort Worth Report before publication date.

For more information about Moon’s campaign, visit https://www.carymoon.com/.

Democrat

KC Chowdhury

Thirty years ago, KC Chowdhury immigrated to the U.S and worked with American Airlines for 18 years. He joined the Transportation Workers Union to advocate for workers’ rights to fair wages.

According to his website, he’s a small business owner, but doesn’t list the business.

If elected to represent District 93 in the Texas House of Representatives, Chowdhury’s main priorities are to make education and healthcare affordable for all Texan families, provide small businesses with the same priorities as large corporations, and ensure the state is looking after senior citizens.

The Fort Worth Report was not able to get in contact with Chowdhury. Emails and social media messages connected to Chowdhury’s campaign were not returned. His social media was last updated on Jan. 10.

Cristian ArguetaSoto and David Moreno contributed to this story.

Cristian ArguetaSoto and David Moreno contributed to this story.

David Moreno is a spring fellow reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@forthworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

